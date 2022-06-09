PREP REPORT: West Liberty outlasts Durant in RVC baseball contest

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty High School baseball team got a 13-strikeout effort by pitcher Caleb Wulf and two RBIs apiece from Ryker Dengler and Tytan Griffith to cruise to a 6-0 win in River Valley Conference South Division play against the Durant Wildcats.

Wulf added to his win on the mound by going 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI.

West Liberty (4-6, 3-3 RVC) got out of a jam in the fifth when Durant (7-4, 5-3 RVC) put its first two batters aboard, but Comet shortstop Colin Cassady turned a triple play by catching a Tevin Miller liner, touching second and throwing to first before the runners could return.

Wulf also rescued his own cause when he struck out three straight after the Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth.

West Branch handles Wilton: The Wilton Beavers were kept winless on the season by the West Branch Bears in a River Valley Conference South Division contest.

West Branch took the 7-1 final on its home field.

Wilton (0-8, 0-5 RVC) scored in the top of the sixth on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1, but the Bears (2-6, 2-4 RVC) answered with four in the bottom, including a Lucas Pierce three-run home run.

Wolves can’t keep pace with Central Lee: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves dropped to 0-8 on the season by falling at home to Central Lee, 4-2, in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

The Wolves have dropped six straight games to Central Lee (3-6). WMU/Columbus’ last win against the Hawks came in 2014.

Late runs can’t save Indians: The Wapello Indians’ two seventh-inning runs weren’t enough to pull even with Hillcrest Academy, which took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game in Kalona, 5-3.

Wapello (1-5) led off the game with a run in the top of the first inning, but the Ravens (4-3) answered with one to tie before adding one in the bottom of the fifth and three in the sixth.

Luke Schrock got the win for Hillcrest Academy as he allowed just three hits. Jackson Lanz took the loss for the Indians.

Softball

Comets run-rule Wildcats: The Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty Comets put away the Durant Wildcats an inning early to score an 11-1 River Valley Conference South Division victory at home.

Pearson Hall went for two doubles, a walk and two RBIs in a 2 for 3 effort at the plate. She also scored three runs from the leadoff spot for West Liberty (6-3, 6-0 RVC). Kiley Collins added three RBIs and Sophie Buysse went for two.

Durant (5-8, 3-2 RVC) could only muster four hits against the Comets’ Sailor Hall, who pitched six innings in the win and struck out five.

Finley Hall, Sailor Hall, McKinzie Akers and Kylie Struck all drove in runs for West Liberty.

Beavers slug way past Bears: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers accumulated 15 hits in four innings to hand the West Branch Bears a 14-0 defeat in River Valley Conference South Division play in Wilton.

Hayley Madlock and Peyton Souhrada both hit home runs for Wilton (8-3, 3-2 RVC). Madlock finished with three RBIs and Souhrada two. Taylor Drayfahl, Payton Ganzer, Charlotte Brown and Madelyn Wade all drove in Wilton runs as well.

Brown pitched a four-inning no-hitter in the win, walking one. She stuck out eight West Branch (1-8, 0-5 RVC) hitters.

The win marks the fifth straight Wilton win over West Branch and the ninth in the last 10 meetings dating back to 2017.

Columbus picks up win against Danville: The Columbus Wildcats improved to 6-1 this season at home with a 3-1 win against the Danville Bears in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

Columbus (7-5) received a stellar pitching performance from Libby White. She went seven innings and struck out 11 while allowing just four hits and one run for the win in the circle.

Ava Smith took the loss for Danville (0-6).

White and Lecet Quiroz tallied RBIs for Columbus, which needed seven different players to compile the seven team hits for the game.

Arrows take one on Holy Trinity: The Wapello Arrows added to the win total with a 12-7 victory over Holy Trinity in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game at home.

Wapello (6-4) amassed 16 hits, including triples by Emily Hemphill and Quinn Veach. Veach finished 3-for-4 hitting with a run scored while added an RBI.

Ashlyn McKenzie also went 3-for-4 and produced three Arrow runs as Morgan Richenberger went for the win in the circle, striking out four and allowing three earned runs against Holy Trinity (4-4).

