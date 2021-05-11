Prep report: West Liberty shuts out Mid-Prairie

Boys soccer

West Liberty 5, Mid-Prairie 0: In a battle of top-5 ranked 1A teams, the Comets pitched a shutout Tuesday, beating Mid-Prairie.

The bounce-back win after Saturday's 3-1 loss to Clinton moved No. 4 West Liberty to 10-3 on the season.

Mid-Prairie fell to 8-3 on the year.

Girls soccer

Mid-Prairie 7, West Liberty 0: Mid-Prairie jumped out for five goals in the first half to run away from West Liberty on Tuesday.

The Comets fell to 3-5 with the loss. Mid-Prairie improved to 8-5.

Girls golf

Wilton third at Mid-Prairie quadrangular: Led by a 54 from Ryleigh Stevens, Wilton took third at a quadrangular hosted by Mid-Prairie on Tuesday.

West Branch won the team title with a 210 and the hosts were second at 214. Wilton finished with a 228 and West Liberty was fourth with a 234.

Josie Said (57), Zoe Barrett (58) and Elizabeth Hugunin (59) gave Wilton four sub-60 scores.

