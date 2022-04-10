PREP REPORT: West Liberty soccer teams sweep Tiptoon

Boys soccer

West Liberty trounces Tipton: The Class 1A seventh-ranked West Liberty Comets scored an 8-1 victory over the Tipton Tigers on Friday in West Liberty.

The win moved the Comets to 2-0 on the season and dropped the Tigers to 1-1. West Liberty took a 3-1 lead into halftime before running away from Tipton in the second half by scoring five unanswered goals over the last 40 minutes of play.

West Liberty won the last matchup between the sides 10-1.

The Comets' next game is against Prince of Peace, with the game to be held at Northeast High School on Tuesday.

Perez's seven goals leads Wapello to win: Daniel Perez took a total of nine shots against the Highland Huskies on Friday. Of those, seven were put on goal and all seven of those ended in the back of the net as the Wapello Indians scored a 10-0 road win over the Huskies.

Perez also dished out two assists as teammate Adin Muff scored twice and Robert Vazquez added another. Muff also had two assists.

Wapello (1-4) goalie Kainoa Seumanutafa allowed the one score and made three saves.

The Indians' next scheduled game isn't until the 21st, when the squad heads to Columbus.

Girls soccer

Comets upend Tigers: The West Liberty Comets added an insurance goal in the second half, but did enough over the first 40 minutes to score a home victory on Friday over the Tipton Tigers.

After taking a 3-1 at the half, West Liberty added another to score the 4-1 win.

Almost a year ago to the day, Tipton beat the Comets 3-1.

The win in the most recent match between the sides gave the Comets their first win of the season against a pair of losses.

The Comets play a home contest against Wapello on Monday.

Arrows come up short against Mediapolis: A 3-0 halftime deficit proved too much for the Wapello Arrows to overcome Friday against the Mediapolis Bullettes on Friday in Wapello.

Payton Bush scored all three Mediapolis goals.

Wapello (1-1) got its goal from Tatum Wolford in the second half, but that closed the Arrows' scoring for the day as Bullettes' goalie Tayler Schnedler made seven saves. Wapello keeper Sarah McGowan had 14 saves.

Boys track

Recker leads Muskie effort with pair of top-two finishes in throws: Host Iowa City West beat the 12-team field at the Hollingsworth Relays.

ADM gave the Trojans some competition for the team title, scoring 132.5 points to IC West's 144.25.

Nolan Recker continued his impressive start to the season. The senior Yale commit won the shot put with a toss of 54 feet, 4 inches and took second in the discus competition with a throw of 162-10, runner-up to Linn-Mar's McKade Jelinek (179-06).

Aidan Armstrong's time of 2 minutes, 5.59 seconds was good for second place in the 800, behind ADM's Clay Gustafson's 2:02.17.

AJ Owens took fourth in the 110 high hurdles (16.70). Teammate Sam Gordon was fourth in the 400 low hurdles (59.74). Owens took sixth in the longer race (1:00.76).

Muscatine's 4x800 relay took third with a time of 9:18.80.

Girls track

Muskies' Schroeder's runner-up in 200: The Muscatine girls track and field team took 11th in a field of 16 at the Davenport Assumption Invitational on Saturday.

The Muskies scored 15 team points as Solon ran away from the field with a score of 137.33. Bettendorf was runner-up (114.33) and Iowa City West third (93.50).

Avery Schroeder was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.10. Bettendorf's Avery Horner won the race (25.89).

