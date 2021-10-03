Prep report: West Liberty takes 3rd at Bobcat Invitational

The Muskies (11-11) resume Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday, hosting 4A second-ranked North Scott at 6:30 p.m.

Durant goes 1-2 at Northeast tournament: The Wildcats were able to defeat Camanche at Northeast High School on Saturday, but fell to Class 1A fourth-ranked Lisbon (21-17, 21-8) and Maquoketa (22-20, 21-15).

Durant (4-16) held off the Storm (21-16, 21-17) for the win. The sides will play against one other to conclude conference play on Thursday at Camanche High School with a start time of 7:15.

The Wildcats host a weekend tournament next Saturday, with matches starting at 9 a.m. Durant is scheduled to play Davenport West, Fort Madison and Maquoketa.

Cross country

Columbus boys 15th, girl 20th at Wartburg College meet: Freddy Vergara's 15th place finished paced the Wildcats on Saturday in Waverly.

Isaac Acosta was the next-best Wildcat runner on the boys side, running a time of 18:28.97, which put him in 60th place, over a minute behind Vergara's 17:17.08.

Damian Vergara took 69th (18:39.34) as well.

The girls team was led by Ariana Vergara's time of 23:22.18, which finished 69th. Kimmy Gonzalez (25:28.00) and Averi Spies (26:16.96) also finished in the top 125.

