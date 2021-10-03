Prep report: West Liberty takes 3rd at Bobcat Invitational

Volleyball
West Liberty places third at Bobcat Invitational: Class 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque was the only team to get the better of West Liberty on Saturday.
The Bobcats won in two sets (21-16, 21-16).
Host Western Dubuque took the tournament title beating 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley in the championship (10-21, 21-18, 15-9).
For third place, 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty beat 2A No. 9 Wapsie Valley in straight sets (21-17, 22-20).
The Comets (23-2) also found victory against Davenport North (21-11, 21-12), Tipton (21-10, 21-17) and Decorah (21-12, 21-17).
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt went for a dozen kills in the consolation match and setter Brooklyn Buysse notched 19 assists. Monica Morales led the Comets in digs against Wapsie Valley with 13. Daufeldt and Morales each added ace serves.
Muscatine goes 1-4 at CR Prairie tournament: The Muskies salvaged a win Saturday at the Michelle Starevich Tournament at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.
Muscatine beat CR Washington (21-7, 21-6) but fell to 4A No. 11 Clear Creek Amana (21-13, 21-17), Benton Community (16-21, 21-6, 15-9), Mediapolis (21-18, 14-21, 17-15) and host CR Prairie (21-19, 21-6), who went 5-0 on the day to win the invitational as host.
The Muskies (11-11) resume Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday, hosting 4A second-ranked North Scott at 6:30 p.m.
Durant goes 1-2 at Northeast tournament: The Wildcats were able to defeat Camanche at Northeast High School on Saturday, but fell to Class 1A fourth-ranked Lisbon (21-17, 21-8) and Maquoketa (22-20, 21-15).
Durant (4-16) held off the Storm (21-16, 21-17) for the win. The sides will play against one other to conclude conference play on Thursday at Camanche High School with a start time of 7:15.
The Wildcats host a weekend tournament next Saturday, with matches starting at 9 a.m. Durant is scheduled to play Davenport West, Fort Madison and Maquoketa.
Cross country
Columbus boys 15th, girl 20th at Wartburg College meet: Freddy Vergara's 15th place finished paced the Wildcats on Saturday in Waverly.
Isaac Acosta was the next-best Wildcat runner on the boys side, running a time of 18:28.97, which put him in 60th place, over a minute behind Vergara's 17:17.08.
Damian Vergara took 69th (18:39.34) as well.
The girls team was led by Ariana Vergara's time of 23:22.18, which finished 69th. Kimmy Gonzalez (25:28.00) and Averi Spies (26:16.96) also finished in the top 125.