Prep report: West Liberty, Wilton secure spots in regional finals

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty Comets continued their bid to get back to the Class 3A state tournament after getting there in 2019 but falling a match short last season.

The fourth-ranked Comets took a big step in that direction with a three-set throttling of Mid-Prairie (25-14, 25-9, 25-12) in the Region 6 semifinal at West Liberty High School.

Brooklyn Buysse recorded 37 assists and Macy Daufeldt went for 24 kills in the win. Sophie Buysse added seven kills and a dozen digs, one of four Comets to reach double-digits in digs, along with Monica Morales (24), Rylee Goodale (15) and Daufeldt (11).

Goodale and Morales combined for all four West Liberty aces.

West Liberty (36-4) will play West Burlington at Mediapolis High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Region 6 championship. Mid-Prairie finishes its season 16-14.

Wilton sails past Durant: Earlier this season, Durant lost to No. 2 Wilton in three sets but had the Beavers looking a bit out of sorts in the final set, with 25-20 going down as the third-set final. This time around, however, Wilton left little doubt, taking the Class 2A semifinal in three sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.