Prep report: West Liberty, Wilton secure spots in regional finals

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty Comets continued their bid to get back to the Class 3A state tournament after getting there in 2019 but falling a match short last season.
The fourth-ranked Comets took a big step in that direction with a three-set throttling of Mid-Prairie (25-14, 25-9, 25-12) in the Region 6 semifinal at West Liberty High School.
Brooklyn Buysse recorded 37 assists and Macy Daufeldt went for 24 kills in the win. Sophie Buysse added seven kills and a dozen digs, one of four Comets to reach double-digits in digs, along with Monica Morales (24), Rylee Goodale (15) and Daufeldt (11).
Goodale and Morales combined for all four West Liberty aces.
West Liberty (36-4) will play West Burlington at Mediapolis High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Region 6 championship. Mid-Prairie finishes its season 16-14.
Wilton sails past Durant: Earlier this season, Durant lost to No. 2 Wilton in three sets but had the Beavers looking a bit out of sorts in the final set, with 25-20 going down as the third-set final. This time around, however, Wilton left little doubt, taking the Class 2A semifinal in three sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.
Ella Caffery had 27 assists and Kelsey Drake went for 14 kills in the win while Carly Puffer chipped in 13 kills and seven digs. Alexa Garvin led Wilton (34-2) in digs with nine as the Beavers dropped Durant's final record to 11-25.
Taylor Drayfahl registered three of the Beavers' five aces.
Wilton will play Regina Catholic at Wilton High School on Monday.
Wapello's season ends in five-set loss: The Wapello Arrows beat Winfield-Mount Union two out of three times over the course of the regular season, but the Wolves got the last laugh, winning the Class 1A Region 7 quarterfinal (25-22, 21-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10) at Wapello High School.
Morgan Richenberger and Serah Shafer combined for 36 assists and Lindsy Massner went for 15 kills while Emily Hemphill and Patricia Hank each had 13. Hemphill's 18 digs led the team defensively in the loss.
Wapello, which won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference regular season title, ends the season with a record of 26-11.
Louisa-Muscatine meets its fate against Regina: The L-M Falcons couldn't match wits with Regina Catholic in the Class 2A quarterfinal, falling in straight sets (25-5, 25-21, 25-23). at Regina High School.
The Regals' serving inflicted plenty of damage, going for a dozen aces.
Louisa-Muscatine ends the season with a 5-15 mark.
Cross country
Columbus advances to state: Led by a second-place finish from Freddy Vergara, the Columbus boys cross country team took the second team qualifying spot at the Class 1A Regina state qualifier Thursday.
Columbus totaled 66 team points, behind only the hosts (41).
Vergara's 17:25.68 clocking was less than six seconds behind individual champ Aiden O'Neil. Isaac Acosta (18:17.27) finished sixth for Columbus and Damian Vergara (19:24.96) took 19th.
On the girls side, Ariana Vergara's 12th-place finish in 22:55.90 was the best result for Columbus.
Muskies shut out of state berth: The Muscatine cross country team didn't advance any runners to the Class 4A state meet after Wednesday's state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
Taya Melendez led the Muskie girls with a 26th place finish with a time of 21 minutes, 15.17 seconds. Karly Ricketts took 32nd (21:41.28) for a Muscatine girls team that took sixth with a team score of 175. Dubuque Hempstead posted the best score (28) with Cedar Rapids Prairie the runner up (49).
Hempstead took each of the top three individual spots, led by Julia Gehl (18:17.61), Keelee Leitzen (18:17.62) and Brooke O'Brien (18:35.39).
Aidan Armstrong had the boys' best finish, taking 27th (17:18.64). He was followed by teammate Caleb Moe taking 50th (18:20.23).
Derek Leicht of Dubuque Hempstead won the race with a time of 15:27.29 with Cedar Falls' Brayden Burnett in second (15:42.70).
The Muskies' team score of 233 put them in ninth. Hempstead's 36 was first and Cedar Falls (45) second.
Wilton runner reaches state: Wilton's Charlotte Brown was the lone local runner to advance out of Thursday's Class 2A Anamosa state qualifier, with her time of 20:44 good for sixth place.
Union's Ellie Rathe won in a time of 19:01.
Brown's finish led Wilton to ninth-place in the team standings.
Louisa-Muscatine junior Brelynn Randall was the team's top finisher in 66th.
In the boys race, no local finished higher than the 41st-place posted by L-M's Kellan Walsh, with a time of 19:14. The Falcons finished 11th with West Liberty taking 13th and Wilton 14th.
Seth Axsom led the way for West Liberty in 59th place and Deacon Duffe topped Wilton in 60th.
Durant's Fusco advances: Carlie Jo Fusco's ninth-place finish at the Class 1A Cascade qualifier Thursday was good enough to advance to the state tournament.
Fusco finished in 22:13.5. Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland won the meet in 18:46.6.