Prep report: West Liberty's Cassady wins title at Ed Hadenfeldt

Wrestling
Cassady leads Comets to top-five finish: West Liberty's Colin Cassady (30-4), ranked eighth in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com at 106 pounds, won his weight class at the the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational at Solon High School. He pinned Cael Steinkamp of Center Point-Urbana within the first minute in the title bout.
The Comets took fourth as a team at with 129.5 points. Waverly-Shell Rock was first at 324, North Scott second (207) and Lisbon third (184.5).
At 170, third-ranked Comet Drake Collins was the runner-up, he was beaten in SV-1 by Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sean Mwangi, ranked eighth in 3A, in a match that ended 3-1. West Liberty also had a trio at the upper end of the scale register top-four finishes, starting at 182 with a third-place outing from Felipe Molina, who was matched by 195-pounder Jahsiah Galvan before teammate Quintyn Rocha took fourth at 285. Diego Sanchez also took fourth for West Liberty, he wrestled at 138.
Durant saw 126-pounder Ethan Gast take second, he was pinned in the championship by Lisbon’s Quincy Happel. Ryker Dengler of West Liberty (16-21) was seventh at 126 while Kadyn Kraklio (15-8) ended up in third at 152 for Durant while Wildcat Wyatt Cole (18-15) was fourth at 132.
Wildcat Josua Peel was seventh at 106 while teammate Gus Thomas was seventh at 113.
Elsewhere for West Liberty, 145-pounder Joshua Zeman (23-7) was fifth while Joe Barten took seventh at 160.
Muskies take seventh at CR Jefferson: Muscatine 220-pounder Evan Franke placed second at the J-Hawk Invitational at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School
In the title match, 3A's top-ranked Ben Kueter of Iowa City High moved to 20-0 on the season by pinning Franke (24-6), ranked 12th, almost midway through the second minute.
The Muskies finished seventh out of 11 teams with 120 points. Pleasant Valley's 242.5 points was good for the win while Dubuque Hempstead was second at 202 and Cedar Falls rounded out the top three with 194 points.
Jett Fridley placed third at 170 for Muscatine to improve to 24-10 on the season.
Muscatine had a trio of fourth-place finishers in 145-pounder Mason Crabtree (17-10), Nathan Beatty (19-12) at 182 and Kaden Fisher (12-13) at 195.
Muscatine's Gavin McLeod (15-12) was fifth wrestling 126 and 160-pounder Jared Lopez was seventh while at 132, Lincoln Brookhart was eighth.
Falcons place pair in top five: Louisa-Muscatine's 35 team points beat out one of the 13 teams on hand at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational at Marion High School, but a few L-M wrestlers had successful showings.
West Delaware was the top team at the meet with 247.5 points while Linn-Mar was runner-up at 204 and Mount Vernon third (168).
Louisa-Muscatine 220-pounder Spencer Kessel was third, winning the third-place match by pin fall in the fourth minute over Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Asher Smith.
At 160, Kendal Pugh (20-7) was fifth.
Note: All other wrestling tournaments scheduled to include area teams were either canceled or teams chose not to participate.
Boys basketball
Wilton comes up short against Camanche: Class 2A sixth-ranked Camanche came up with a 68-53 win over the Wilton Beavers at the Wendy's Shootout that took place at Loras College in Dubuque, in a game between cross-division representatives of the River Valley Conference.
After Camanche (11-1) led 30-23 at the half, Wilton (9-3) allowed the Storm to score 25 points in the third quarter while the Beavers managed only 13. The Beavers kept within three or won the other three individual frames.
Adam Dunlap scored 21 points for Camanche, but the game-high went to Wilton's Caden Kirkman, who scored 23 while grabbing 11 rebounds.
Wilton takes on Regina Catholic on Tuesday in Iowa City.