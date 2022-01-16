Prep report: West Liberty's Cassady wins title at Ed Hadenfeldt

Wrestling

Cassady leads Comets to top-five finish: West Liberty's Colin Cassady (30-4), ranked eighth in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com at 106 pounds, won his weight class at the the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational at Solon High School. He pinned Cael Steinkamp of Center Point-Urbana within the first minute in the title bout.

The Comets took fourth as a team at with 129.5 points. Waverly-Shell Rock was first at 324, North Scott second (207) and Lisbon third (184.5).

At 170, third-ranked Comet Drake Collins was the runner-up, he was beaten in SV-1 by Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sean Mwangi, ranked eighth in 3A, in a match that ended 3-1. West Liberty also had a trio at the upper end of the scale register top-four finishes, starting at 182 with a third-place outing from Felipe Molina, who was matched by 195-pounder Jahsiah Galvan before teammate Quintyn Rocha took fourth at 285. Diego Sanchez also took fourth for West Liberty, he wrestled at 138.

Durant saw 126-pounder Ethan Gast take second, he was pinned in the championship by Lisbon’s Quincy Happel. Ryker Dengler of West Liberty (16-21) was seventh at 126 while Kadyn Kraklio (15-8) ended up in third at 152 for Durant while Wildcat Wyatt Cole (18-15) was fourth at 132.