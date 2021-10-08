Prep report: West Liberty's Daufeldt notches career kill 1,500

Columbus has two regular season matches left on its schedule. The Wildcats are home on Tuesday for Louisa-Muscatine and on the road Thursday at Washington (IA) before the start of tournament play, which will pit Columbus against Durant in the first round of the 2A Region 8 bracket.

L-M goes down to Winfield-Mount Union: The L-M Falcons dropped to 5-13 overall and 1-5 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play after falling in three sets to Winfield-Mount Union (25-15, 25-17, 25-16).

Keely Malone went for 22 assists in the win for the Wolves as Melina Oepping and Bradie Buffington had eight kills each. Oepping also had six ace serves, part of a dozen-ace performances for WMU.

L-M's schedule resumes Tuesday with a road match against Columbus.

Durant edged by Camanche: In a five-set thriller, the Camanche Storm got the best of Durant (25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10) in a cross-division match squaring off River Valley Conference sides.

The loss drops the Wildcats 6-20 overall.