Prep report: West Liberty's Daufeldt notches career kill 1,500

ANAMOSA — In an incredible show of force and efficiency, West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt not only recorded 24 kills on just 32 attempts in a straight-set Comet win over Anamosa Thursday night, but the senior outside hitter recorded career kill No. 1,500.
Though Anamosa kept the first and third sets close, Class 3A seventh-ranked West Liberty scored the sweep (25-22, 25-6, 25-22) in the cross-division River Valley Conference match.
Daufeldt, a senior two-time all-stater committed to Drake volleyball, and the rest of the Comets (24-2) converted over half of their 73 team kill attempts as junior setter Brooklyn Buysse went for 31 assists. Libero Monica Morales chipped in six helpers while leading the team in digs as the junior went for 22.
West Liberty also outmatched Anamosa (12-16) while serving, going for eight team aces, led by four from McKenzie Akers and two from Rylee Goodale.
The Comets play in the Cedar Rapids Jefferson tournament on Saturday before hosting RVC tournament games on Tuesday. West Liberty received the top seed in the 3A Region 6 tournament bracket and will play Washington (IA) on Oct. 18 at West Liberty High School.
Wilton makes short work of Bellevue: Class 2A second-ranked Wilton punctuated its regular season with a three-set sweep of cross-division River Valley Conference opponent Bellevue (25-17, 25-13, 25-17).
The Beavers' serving starred in the win as Wilton accumulated 15 aces as a team, led by three apiece from Peyton Souhrada and Ella Caffery.
Caffery had 37 assists for the Beavers in the victory as she continues to add to her school record, which she set earlier this season. Classmate Kelsey Drake turned 33 kill attempts into 23 kills and libero Taylor Drayfahl led Wilton in digs with 11.
The Beavers will participate in Saturday's tournament at Cedar Rapids Prairie before hosting a conference tournament triangular on Tuesday. Wilton received the top seed in 2A Region 8 and will start tournament play on Oct. 20 by hosting the winner of Columbus and Durant.
Wapello stays atop SEISC North: With a straight-set victory over Mediapolis, the Indians remained the only undefeated team within Southeast Iowa Super Conference play, beating the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 at Mediapolis High School.
Lindsy Massner had 10 kills for the Arrows, which was the game high. Serah Shafer and Morgan Richenberger combined for 21 assists in the win as Shafer also led the team in digs (11) and aces (4) as the team had 10 scoring serves.
Wapello moves to 6-0 in the SEISC North (23-10 overall) with two conference games left. The Arrows' regular season resumes Tuesday with a home game against Pekin and concludes Thursday on the road against Lone Tree.
Muscatine bested by Clinton in wild three-set match: Muscatine setter Ashlyn McGinnis had 30 assists for the Muskies against Clinton, though it came in a defeat in a tense three-set Mississippi Athletic Conference match (27-25, 31-29, 25-23).
Meadow Freers led Muscatine in kills with 10 as Hannah Jansen and Annie Zillig went for eight apiece. Clinton's Makayla Howard went for the game-high 27 as teammate Jamie Greenwalt had 42 assists.
Jansen, McGinnis and Bree Seaman all had 20 or more digs for the Muskies and Grace Bode added 18. Seaman also had all six Muscatine ace serves.
Muscatine's MAC schedule concludes Thursday at MHS against Davenport North. The Muskies will start Class 5A Region 6 play with a semifinal game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Oct. 21.
Columbus tumbles against Lone Tree: After falling by just two in the first set against Lone Tree, Columbus couldn't recover, losing in three sets to the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent (25-22, 25-15, 25-20).
Despite the loss, the Wildcats (3-19, 1-6 SEISC North) still did damage serving as the team went for 14 aces, led by Lily Coil's five. The team also saw Coil and Victoria Howell go for eight kills apiece as setter Sera Vela went for 20 assists in the losing effort. Vela also led the team in digs with seven.
Columbus has two regular season matches left on its schedule. The Wildcats are home on Tuesday for Louisa-Muscatine and on the road Thursday at Washington (IA) before the start of tournament play, which will pit Columbus against Durant in the first round of the 2A Region 8 bracket.
L-M goes down to Winfield-Mount Union: The L-M Falcons dropped to 5-13 overall and 1-5 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play after falling in three sets to Winfield-Mount Union (25-15, 25-17, 25-16).
Keely Malone went for 22 assists in the win for the Wolves as Melina Oepping and Bradie Buffington had eight kills each. Oepping also had six ace serves, part of a dozen-ace performances for WMU.
L-M's schedule resumes Tuesday with a road match against Columbus.
Durant edged by Camanche: In a five-set thriller, the Camanche Storm got the best of Durant (25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10) in a cross-division match squaring off River Valley Conference sides.
The loss drops the Wildcats 6-20 overall.
Against Camanche, Peyton Buesing and Shannon Head combined for 43 assists as the team went for 51 kills on 143 attempts. Buesing and Head largely played off one another, as the duo led the team in kills as well, with Buesing leading with 11 and Head going for 10. Head also notched four aces.
Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter added nine kills apiece. DeLong also had a team-high 23 digs.
Durant hosts a tournament Saturday before going to West Liberty High School for the conference tournament on Tuesday before hosting Durant in the first round of 2A Region 8 play.
Cross country
Columbus boys place second, girls fifth at SEISC meet: Freddy Vergara's time of 17 minutes, 22.49 seconds led the Columbus Wildcat boys cross country team to a second place finish at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet on Thursday, hosted by Wapello.
The Columbus boys finished with a team score of 54, behind winner Danville-New London's 24. Louisa-Muscatine was sixth (150).
Isaac Acosta was the second-best runner for Columbus, taking 11th (18:22.49). Mason Hills-Carrier (18:53.28, 13th), Damian Vergara (18:57.30, 14th) and Tim Hills Carrier (19:09.77, 16th) also placed in the top 16. Danville-NL's Ty Carr was the winner with a 16:55.64.
Columbus' girls team took fifth, led by an 18th place effort by Ariana Vergara, who ran a time of 23:54.41. Pekin's duo of Lauren Derscheid (20:50.13) and Lauren Steigleder (21:01.43) took first and second on the girls side, as the Panthers' score of 20 took the girls competition.