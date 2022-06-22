PREP REPORT: Wildcats upset Comets despite West Liberty sixth

Despite surrendering the lead late, the Durant Wildcats came away with a River Valley Conference South Division win at home Tuesday night over the Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets.

The Durant Wildcats held a 3-1 lead entering the sixth inning against the Comets. And despite West Liberty pushing across three in the top of the sixth, the runs would be wiped away due lightning not allowing the game to be concluded, meaning Durant's 3-1 lead stood as the final.

The Wildcat victory denied West Liberty an outright RVC South title. The Comets have clinched at least a share, and will have two more RVC South games to get a league title by itself for the first time since 1986.

Avery Paper drove in the first run for the Wildcats (9-14, 6-4 RVC) to tie it at 1-1 in the second. Hannah Peel added an RBI in the fourth and the Wildcats added one more unearned run for the victory.

Kylie Schult got the win in the circle while West Liberty's Sailor Hall took the loss.

Finley Hall ended with a triple and a double for West Liberty (13-4, 11-1 RVC). She scored the game's first run on a Durant error.

Wilton cruises against West Branch: The Class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton Beavers scored runs in the first five innings to easily put away West Branch, 12-3, in River Valley Conference South Division play.

Kinsey Drake drove in three runs for Wilton (19-5, 7-4 RVC) while going 2 for 3 at the plate. Taylor Drayfahl and Peyton Souhrada each had two Beaver RBIs while Charlotte Brown and Hayley Madlock chipped in one apiece.

Brown got the win in the circle, throwing a complete game and striking out 11 hitters.

Columbus takes down Wapello: The Columbus Wildcats went on the road and beat the Wapello Arrows, 13-6, to sweep the season series against its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division adversary for the first time in 10 years.

Libby White went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Columbus (12-9, 8-6 SEISC). Teammate Lily Coil also went 4 of 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Victoria Howell and Claire Humphreys each drove in two. Kennedy Woepking pitched five innings, struck out six and allowed three earned runs in the win.

Wapello (12-9, 6-6 SEISC) had two RBIs apiece from Morgan Richenberger and Livia Fuller plus one from Ada Boysen, but was well short in putting together a comeback bid. The Arrows led 3-2 after one inning, but it was all Columbus after that.

L-M wins in five: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were home for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game against Lone Tree that ended in a five-inning, 4-0 win for the Falcons as the game was called on account of inclement weather.

L-M (17-5, 14-0 SEISC) had one RBI each from Piper Brant and Morgan Stecher. Brant got the win, pitching the whole game for the Falcons. She walked two but held Lone Tree (9-10, 5-7 SEISC) without a run or hit.

Baseball

Beavers denied second win in extras: The Wilton Beavers held a 2-1 lead through two innings of play, but couldn't hang on against River Valley Conference South Division opponent West Branch.

The Bears prevailed 10-6 after scoring four runs in the top of the ninth.

Wilton (1-15, 1-12 RVC) received RBIs from Cade Souhrada and Gavin Schnepper. Logan Foster Paulsen got the win for West Branch (6-10, 5-8 RVC).

West Liberty at Durant game suspended: The River Valley Conference South Division contest at Durant between the Wildcats and West Liberty Comets was suspended in the fourth inning with the Comets leading, 5-1.

Play will be picked up at Durant on Friday.

Caleb Wulf drove in three and Colin Cassady scored one in the early goings for West Liberty.

