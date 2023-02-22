WILLIAMSBURG — It rallied from an early double-digit deficit and eventually pushed the game into overtime.

The Wilton High School boys' basketball team just couldn't quite finish it off Tuesday night.

Aiden Stoltz and Tysen De Vries connected for 3-pointers in the extra four-minute session as Pella Christian squeaked past Wilton 68-65 in a Class 2A district final at Williamsburg High School.

Champions of the River Valley Conference South Division, Wilton saw its season end at 18-5. Pella Christian advances to play West Burlington in a substate final Saturday night in Oskaloosa.

Wilton trailed 16-4 after the opening five minutes of the game, but regrouped and even took the lead in the early stages of the second quarter.

The Eagles took a seven-point advantage into halftime, but the Beavers closed the deficit to four after three quarters.

Wilton's Aidan Walker knocked down a 3-pointer with just more than two minutes left in regulation to give his team a 56-55 lead. Pella Christian answered with a three-point play and Wilton responded to force overtime.

De Vries and Stoltz, who combined for 43 points, provided the big baskets in overtime to get Pella Christian (14-9) a game from the state tournament.

The Eagles hit 13 shots from beyond the arc to offset behind outscored 14-3 at the foul line.

It was the second time this season Pella Christian beat Wilton, the other a 61-56 decision before the holiday break.

Wilton's Caden Kirkman finished his banner high school career with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Juniors Landyn Putman and Casen Reid recorded 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Kirkman, signed to play at Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., closed his career with a school-record 1,833 points and 975 rebounds. He also was near 300 assists and 300 blocks in his four seasons.

It also was the final game for two other Wilton starters — Walker and Clayton Guyer. The Beavers compiled 35 wins versus 11 losses the past two seasons.

Bowling

Bramble third at state tournament: Louisa-Muscatine sophomore Molly Bramble placed third Tuesday at the Class 1A individual state tournament in Waterloo.

After rolling a 611 three-game series, including a high game of 223, Bramble beat Charles City's Isabel Crawford in the quarterfinals, 245-155. The sophomore lost to Forest City's Kaci Johnson, 222-160, in the semifinals.

Bramble rebounded with a 235 in her final game to beat Claire Girkin for third.

On the boys side, Louisa-Muscatine's Allen Stauffer qualified for the bracket tournament with a 685 series (192-248-245). Stauffer lost to Clarke Osceola's Ashton Giza 254-237 in the quarterfinals.

The 3A team competition and 2A individual tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, was moved back to Thursday because of inclement weather. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.