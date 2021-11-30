PREP REPORT: Wilton boys, girls basketball gets better of Wapello

Louisa-Muscatine plays at Columbus on Friday.

Columbus tops New London: Lily Coil scored 17 points and nabbed seven steals as Columbus built an eight-point halftime lead and then held off New London for for the 48-43 win.

Libby White added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Wildcats, with Sara Vela chipping in seven points and six steals and Aracely Garza adding six points and eight rebounds.

It was the first win of the season for the Wildcats, who didn't have enough players to field a team last winter. They returned to the court Tuesday night against Wapello.

Bowling

Muskies boys and girls both edged by Davenport Central: The Muscatine Muskies boys and girls bowling teams opened their seasons Monday against Davenport Central at Muscatine's Rose Bowl.

Central was able to escape with wins on both the boys and girls sides, but just barely.

The Muskie girls lost 260 to 254, while the boys were bested 300 to 289.

Muscatine's next meet comes at home on Dec. 6 against Davenport West.

