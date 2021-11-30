PREP REPORT: Wilton boys, girls basketball gets better of Wapello

Wilton's Caden Kirkman had 24 points in the Beavers' 66-51 win over Wapello on Monday night.
Landyn Putman had 16 and Aidan Walker 11 for Wilton.
Wapello's Maddox Griffin had 33 in the loss, the only Indian to finish in double figures.
Wapello is home for Columbus on Tuesday while Wilton has Regina Catholic at home on Friday.
Girls basketball
Drake leads Wilton over Wapello: Kelsey Drake scored 27 points for the Wilton Beavers as the team ran away with a 60-33 road win against Wapello Monday evening.
Ella Caffery added 16 and Hayley Madlock had six for the winning side.
Tatum Wolford's 11 led Wapello, which will face Columbus at home Tuesday night.
Wilton's next game is at home on Friday against Regina Catholic.
L-M dominates Keota: The Louisa-Muscatine girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 start after opening the season with a win over Wapello and a convincing Monday night victory over Keota, 45-13.
Kaylee Corbin out-scored the Falcons' opponent herself, putting up 17 in the win while McKenzie Kissel went for 13.
Louisa-Muscatine plays at Columbus on Friday.
Columbus tops New London: Lily Coil scored 17 points and nabbed seven steals as Columbus built an eight-point halftime lead and then held off New London for for the 48-43 win.
Libby White added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Wildcats, with Sara Vela chipping in seven points and six steals and Aracely Garza adding six points and eight rebounds.
It was the first win of the season for the Wildcats, who didn't have enough players to field a team last winter. They returned to the court Tuesday night against Wapello.
Bowling
Muskies boys and girls both edged by Davenport Central: The Muscatine Muskies boys and girls bowling teams opened their seasons Monday against Davenport Central at Muscatine's Rose Bowl.
Central was able to escape with wins on both the boys and girls sides, but just barely.
The Muskie girls lost 260 to 254, while the boys were bested 300 to 289.
Muscatine's next meet comes at home on Dec. 6 against Davenport West.