Prep report: Wilton headed to state duals

WILTON — It came down to one last match for the Wilton High School wrestling team.

After head coach Gabe Boorn decided to forfeit at 170 to have Kaden Shirk wrestle at 182 in the final match of the night, Shirk, who ordinarily wrestles at 170, pinned Alburnett’s River Williams at 182 to advance Wilton to the Class 1A state dual meet for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Eighth-ranked Wilton beat 11th-ranked Alburnett by a 38-34 final.

"It's great for our seniors and help fuel the fire for our program for years to come with our younger guys," Boorn said. "(Forfeiting 170) and moving Kaden to 182 was a strategic move, knowing what we were going up against. We have confidence in all of our guys. We didn't need a pin, but that's what we got and we'll take it."

Alburnett beat 12th-ranked Sigourney Keota 42-30 in the first round of the meet, held at Wilton High School on Tuesday night.

The junior Shirk (37-6) pinned Williams (8-22) in under a minute for the victory.

Witon’s Gavin Schnepper (26-18) led off the dual with an 8-6 decision over Luke Schneider (17-23) at 195.

Aiden Hewitt and Alexander Kaufmann (30-9) followed with Wilton pins at 220 and heavyweight.

Once the weight classes came back to the light weights, the Beavers recorded wins at 106, 113 and 120. That span was kicked off by an 8-4 decision in favor of Kale McQuillen (22-5) over the Pirates’ 11th-ranked Rowdy Neighbor. Fifth-ranked Brody Brisker (43-1) followed McQuillen with a pin of Dawson Becker in just over three minutes. At 126, seventh-ranked Jordan Dusenberry (36-7) mounted a 14-10 comeback win over sixth-ranked Preston Klostermann (44-5).

Wilton’s 138-pounder Owen Milder (38-8) also won for the Beavers, pinning Alburnett’s Shayden Washburn in 2:30.

The Pirates trailed the Beavers 33-12 at one point. Wilton was then deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct just prior to Alburnett rattling off a pair of pins, a 10-0 major decision and a forfeit to take the lead at 34-32 setting up the finale.

Wilton will wrestle at state on Wednesday, February 16 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Boys basketball

Wilton clobbers West Liberty: Caden Kirkman poured in 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a dominating win for the Wilton Beavers in River Valley Conference South Division play against the West Liberty Comets.

Wilton (17-5, 15-4 RVC) took the final, 71-48. Aidan Walker added 13 points for Wilton and Landyn Putman 10. West Liberty (3-18, 1-18) fell behind 20-8 after one quarter of play.

Wilton will host the winner of Louisa-Muscatine and Northeast on Feb. 17 in the second round of Region 6 play in Class 2A. West Liberty

Wapello upends L-M: Maddox Griffin scored 32 points in the Wapello Indians' 54-35 rout of the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Wapello High School.

Xander Bieri led the Falcons (2-18, 2-14 SEISC) with nine, but Wapello (10-11, 9-7) took a 22-12 lead into halftime and only expanded on that margin in the second half.

With the tournament coming up, Wapello will play at home in Class 1A Region 5 against Notre Dame on Feb. 14 2 while L-M plays in the first round of 2A's Region 6 at Northeast.

Muskies lose to Bulldogs: The Bettendorf Bulldogs took a 32-11 halftime lead over the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at Bettendorf High School and made away with a 63-37 home win over the Muskies.

Dante Lee led Muscatine (1-16, 1-14 MAC) with 13 points and Luke Wieskamp added 11, but the Bulldogs (9-9, 8-7) proved too much in the end.

The Muskies host North Scott on Friday.

Mid-Prairie defeats Durant: Class 2A Mid-Prairie had little trouble dispensing of the Durant Wildcats, 74-46 at Mid-Prairie High School in River Valley Conference South Division play.

After trailing 18-11 after one period, Durant (5-16, 4-15 RVC) let the Golden Hawks (20-0, 18-0) rattle off a 16-5 advantage over the duration of the second quarter.

Durant plays at home against West Liberty on Feb. 14 in the first round of the Class 2A Region 6 tournament.

Columbus no match for Mediapolis: The Columbus Wildcats weren't able to overcome a 36-10 halftime deficit to the Mediapolis Bulldogs in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Mediapolis High School, falling to the Bulldogs, 56-23.

Marco Martinez was the leading scorer for the Wildcats (4-17, 4-12 SEISC) with five points as Mediapolis (15-6, 14-2) hasn't lost a game to Columbus since the 2012-13 season.

Columbus starts tournament play on Feb. 11 with a play-in round game at Lone Tree High School against the Lions.

Girls basketball

Comets edge Beavers: Wilton's Kelsey Drake scored 31 points for the Beavers against River Valley Conference South Division opponent West Liberty, but the Class 3A No. 8 Comets took a 56-53 final score at West Liberty High School.

Macy Daufeldt led West Liberty (18-4, 16-3 RVC) with 25 points while Sailor Hall went for 16 and Finley Hall 10. Charlotte Brown added 14 points for the Beavers (14-8, 11-8)

Wilton opens up the Class 2A Region 6 tournament on the road at West Branch on Feb. 15 while West Liberty is home for Northeast on Feb. 12 in the 3A Region 4 quarterfinal.

Bettendorf too much for Muscatine: Kate McAleer led the Bettendorf Bulldogs with 14 points as the Bettendorf Bulldogs took a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against the Muscatine Muskies at MHS.

Grace Bode led Muscatine (5-15, 4-13 MAC) with five points, but Bettendorf (14-6, 23-5) raced out to a lead early, taking a 30-12 advantage into the halftime locker room.

Muscatine is on the road in MAC play on Friday at North Scott.

