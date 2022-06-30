PREP REPORT: Wilton overcomes Durant in baseball; softball teams split

In a preview of Saturday's Class 2A first-round regional match-up, the Wilton Beavers one-upped the Durant Wildcats in River Valley Conference South Division play on Wednesday.

Gavin Schnepper hit a sixth-inning solo home run, his second RBI of the game, to lead the Beavers to a 3-2 win over the home Wildcats.

With the victory, Wilton (4-16, 3-13 RVC) has won three straight after starting the season 1-16.

Schnepper's first RBI came in the first inning, when he hit into a fielder's choice that scored Aidan Walker, who was hit by a pitch to lead off of the top of the first. The Beavers took a 2-0 lead when Nolan Townsend reached and scored on a Karson Willey RBI base hit.

Durant (13-8, 10-7 RVC) scored both of its runs in the fifth. The first came on an RBI double by Garrett Hollenback that scored Brn Orr. Hollenback was then driven in by a Kyle DeWulf single.

Lucas DuRocher got the win on the mound for Wilton. He pitched five innings and struck out six. Bryce Czarnetzki took the loss for Durant.

West Liberty scores 10 on Lone Tree: The West Liberty Comets scored a 10-6 road win at Mount Mercy Plaster Athletic Complex against the Lone Tree Lions.

West Liberty (12-12) scored the game's first seven runs through 2 ½ innings of play. Lone Tree (7-13) tried to rally back with six in the bottom of the third in the non-conference contest. West Liberty tacked on two in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Tytan Griffith got the start on the mound for the Comets and got the win. Caleb Wulf and Drake Collins each ended the game with two RBIs.

It's the second game in a row West Liberty has scored 10 runs and third consecutive win. Both games finished as Comet victories. The previous win came over Class 2A third-ranked Cascade, 10-4, on Tuesday.

Wolves fall short in shootout: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves took a 4-0 lead after one inning of play at WMU High School on the West Burlington Falcons in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game, but it wasn't nearly enough, as the Falcons took the outcome, 13-12.

After the four scores by the Wolves (2-17), West Burlington (10-8) bounced back with seven in the second, two in third and three in the fourth all before WMU/Columbus could push another run across.

The Wolves, however, did try to rally late by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, but that still left them a run short of tying the game.

Notre Dame crushes L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons fell well short of hanging with the Burlington Notre Dame Nikes in a road Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

Notre Dame won, 21-2.

The Falcons (3-18) scores their pair of runs in the top of the third to make it 8-2, but the Nikes (13-10) put more distance between the clubs with 13 runs in the bottom of the frame. L-M had three hits and neither run scored went as earned against Notre Dame. Braedyn Van Auken took the pitching loss for the Falcons.

Softball

Durant and Wilton split doubleheader: After losing Game 1 to the Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers, the Durant Wildcats recovered to take Game 2 on its home turf in both teams' final River Valley Conference game.

Wilton took the opener, 11-8, but Durant got the last laugh, winning Game 2, 7-0.

The Beavers (23-6, 10-5 RVC) acted as the home team in the first game and batted in the bottom half to make up for a rained out game earlier this season slated to be played at Wilton. That came in handy, as every time Durant (13-18, 9-5 RVC) scored in the top half, Wilton responded with an equal or greater number of runs in four of the five frames that occurred.

Charlotte Brown had four RBIs in Game 1 for Wilton and got the win after going six innings in the circle. Brown threw six innings in Game 2 as well, but took the loss. Kylie Schult was credited with the win for the Wildcats.

Ally Happ was 3 for 4 at the top of the Durant lineup in the victory while Brailey Kraklio and Kennedy Jehle combined to drive in five Wildcat runs.

West Liberty wins ranked bout: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets outlasted the 2A sixth-ranked Iowa City Regina Regals to conclude River Valley Conference play.

The Comets had previously clinched sole possession of the RVC South Division title, but concluded the slate with a 9-7 win over the Regals in West Liberty.

West Liberty (18-5, 14-2 RVC) scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead. Regina (18-11, 8-5 RVC) answered with two in the fourth and five in the fifth to make it 7-4 Regina after 4 ½, but the Comets matched the Regals with five of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

Sailor Hall got the win, pitching seven innnings and allowing 10 hits and five earned runs while walking just one and striking out four. She also homered at the plate and ended with four RBIs. Kiley Collins added two with a 3 for 3 effort while Finley Hall chipped in one RBI.

Pearson Hall led off the Comet lineup by going 3 for 3 with two triples and a double. She scored three runs.

