PREP REPORT: Wilton posts top team score at Loyd Shaffer Invitational

MARION — The Wilton High school boys wrestling team's score of 242 was the best of any of the 15 teams at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational at Marion High School on Saturday.

Ranked as the No. 3 tournament team in Class 1A, the Beavers cruised to the team title as second place went to Williamsburg, which posted a score of 174.5. Atlantic (163) was third. Louisa-Muscatine’s 85 points placed the Falcons ninth.

Wilton had three first-place finishers in fifth-ranked lightweight Mason Shirk, fourth-ranked Brody Brisker at 126 and third-ranked Kaden Shirk at 182.

Louisa-Muscatine had two title winners in 12th-ranked 170-pounder Kendal Pugh and sixth-ranked heavyweight Spencer Kessel, who wrestled at 220 for the tournament.

Wilton had a quartet of runners-up. That group included seventh-ranked 113-pounder Austin Etzel, fifth-ranked 120-pounder Gabriel Brisker, fifth-ranked Jordan Dusenberry at 132 and seventh-ranked heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann.

Coil leads Wildcats: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Class 2A eighth-ranked heavyweight Russell Coil was runner-up at the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational at Centerville High School.

PCM won the team title with 181 points. Knoxville was second at 144.5 and Centerville (142) was third. Columbus/WMU took eighth (100 points) out of 12 teams.

Indians post top-three finish: Wapello’s team score of 151.5 was third at the WACO Invitational in Wayland.

Washington took first with a score of 166.5 and Mediapolis (162.5) was second.

Wapello’s Codder Malcom was the lightweight class champion, as was 138-pounder Zach Harbison.

Matthew Helscher gave the Indians a runner-up at 145.

West Liberty trio takes second: Three West Liberty Comet wrestlers placed second at the Ed Hadenfeld Invitational at Solon High School.

In the team standings, West Liberty finished eighth out of 13 teams with 109.5 points. North Scott was first at 161 and Clear Creek-Amana second (184).

West Liberty lightweight Ryan Cassady, Class 2A third-ranked 113-pounder Colin Cassady and third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins all took second.

Durant drops two more duals than it wins: The Wildcats went 3-5 in eight head-to-head competitions at the Ron Scott Duals at Mount Ayr High School.

Durant scored wins over Central Decatur (37-36), East Union (36-27) and Mount Ayr (51-12).

The Wildcats’ losses included a 78-6 defeat to Cameron (Mo.), Martensdale St. Mary’s (48-12), Shenandoah (48-21) and Southwest Valley (40-36). Durant also was defeated by Harlan, but no final score was reported.

Nicholas Poston went 7-1 at 195 for Durant.

Trey Ramer and Kadyn Kraklio were among Durant’s top performers as both went 6-2.

Muscatine’s Franke brothers lead Muscatine: The Muscatine High School wrestlers finished ninth out of 16 teams with a team score of 77 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s J-Hawk Invitational. Waukee Northwest (214) edged Alburnett (212.5) and Fort Dodge (212) for the tournament’s top team score.

Andy Franke placed second at 182 for Muscatine, Class 3A ninth-ranked 220-pounder Evan Franke was third and 195-pounder Kam Evans placed fifth.

Andy Franke lost to 3A top-ranked Gabe Arnold of Iowa City High by a 24-9 tech fall (4:39) in the championship bout.

Girls wrestling

Three area teams in action at Mid-Prairie: West Liberty proved to be the best of three area teams at the Mid-Prairie Invitational by compiling a team score of 84 to take fifth among the 14 teams.

Wilton was just four points behind West Liberty to be denied a spot in the top five and Louisa-Muscaitne’s 55 points put the Falcons in ninth.

Wilton had two championship wrestlers — 125-pounder Hannah Rogers and 140-pounder Kaydence Boorn. West Liberty 115-pounder Silvia Garcia-Vasquez and 145-pounder Dionni Garcia-Vasquez were tops at their weight classes as well.

Madilyn Eichelberger of Louisa-Muscatine was second at 120 and Wilton 130-pounder Kiley Langley was also a runner-up.

Boys swimming

Muscatine places fourth: The Muscatine High School boys swimming team posted 218 team points to take fourth among 12 teams at the 48th annual Grayhound Invitational at Burlington High School.

Galesburg (Ill.) finished atop the field with a score of 496. Iowa City High’s 392 and a score of 310 by Pekin (Ill.) rounded out the top three.

MHS' Colin Millage was third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.23 seconds.

Dakota Dahlke was fourth in the 500 free (5:22.96) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:13.40).

Dahlke also teamed with Millage, Joe McLeary and Nate Larsen to finish in the top five in the 200 free relay (1:38.75), and with Owen Booth swapped in for Larsen, the Muskies were fourth in the 400 free relay (3:44.18).