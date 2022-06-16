PREP REPORT: Wilton softball claims 1-0 win over Regina

WILTON — Charlotte Brown didn’t need much help guiding the Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers to a win over the fourth-ranked Iowa City Regina Regals.

Brown, Wilton’s junior starting pitcher, threw a complete-game shutout in the Beavers’ 1-0 River Valley Conference South Division victory at home over the Regals on Wednesday.

“These girls came ready to play,” said Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman. “We didn’t do some of the little things we needed to do with runners in scoring position, but we did what we needed to do, we got the one run across, and Charlotte pitched a heck of a game.”

Regina was held to three hits and three walks as no runner advanced beyond second base.

The biggest threat came in the third inning, when the Regals had Dani Laughlin on second and Courtney Kessler on first with two outs, but Wilton all-state right fielder Peyton Souhrada made a diving catch to snag a line drive and end the frame.

“I have an amazing defense behind me,” said the Beavers’ starting pitcher. “We’ve great catches in the outfield, great play in the infield. It’s just been great all the way around.

“This is great, especially because we lost to (Regina) 7-1 the last time we played them. This one was a lot closer, but we just kept battling.”

Wilton (15-4, 6-3 RVC) scored its only run in the bottom of the first on a Regina error, meaning Regina’s Emma Nibaur gets the loss despite not giving up an earned run.

Nibaur allowed eight Wilton hits, though the home team relentlessly put the ball in play. There were no walks issued by Nibaur and just one strikeout.

The Beavers’ leadoff hitter, junior shortstop Taylor Drayfahl, smacked a double down the third-base line on the second pitch she saw, then advanced on a Souhrada fly out. Drayfahl scored her 20th run of the season on a throwing error after junior Hayley Madlock put the ball in play from the cleanup spot.

Drayfahl and Souhrada both ended the game 2-for-3 with a double and base hit.

Regina (9-7, 5-2 RVC) went down on strikes eight times to Brown. Moreover, the Wilton pitcher recorded four putouts herself on ground balls back to the circle.

Baseball

Comets strike early, cruise to win over Tipton: The West Liberty Comets scored five first-inning runs while holding the Tipton Tigers to just one score in the first and last frame played in the River Valley Conference South Division game, which the home Comets took in six innings, 12-2.

West Liberty (6-9, 4-5 RVC) had nine hits and drew five walks. The top three hitters in the Comets' order accounted for eight hits, with Colin Cassady ripping a pair of base hits in four at-bats, followed by Ty Jones and Caleb Wulf each going for three hits in as many at-bats.

Drake Collins also chipped in a hit, but his most important work of the night was on the mound, where he went all six frames and allowed four hits for the win against the Tigers (4-9, 3-7 RVC)

Muskies drop third straight: The Muscatine Muskies' losing skid hit three games with a 16-6 non-conference loss at Iowa City West.

Muscatine (3-17) had nine hits and reached base five times via walk or hit by pitch against six strikeouts. The Muskies scored twice in the top of the first to grab an early lead, but the Regals responded with three in the bottom.

Every Muscatine rally was met with one of greater size by the home side. In the fifth, the Muskies scored three to pull it to 10-6 Regina, but six runs in the bottom would put an end to the game via the 10-run rule.

Kyle Cherry lasted four innings on the mound to get the win for IC West (13-11).

Regals' explosion too much for Wilton: A six-run first inning was enough to give the Wilton Beavers the lead through the first two frames at home in River Valley Conference South Division play against the Iowa City Regals.

But Regina would score two in the third to take a 7-6 lead, and proceed to hang 19 runs on Wilton in the sixth inning alone to get a 26-8 win over the Beavers (1-11, 1-8 RVC).

Regina (9-7, 9-3 RVC) ended with 17 hits. Connor Nicpon got the win on the mound and went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and five runs scored.

Games rained out

A number of area baseball and softball games were either called off before they started or were called off after the first pitch to be resumed later.

The Durant baseball team was leading Calamus-Wheatland 5-0 in the bottom of the second when the rain hit and the game was postponed.

Other baseball games not started or finished included: New London at Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus; West Burlington at Louisa-Muscatine; Notre Dame at Wapello.

In softball West Burlington/Notre Dame at Louisa-Muscatine was rained out while Columbus at Central Lee was canceled.

