IOWA CITY — A Class 2A state softball championship rematch was on display Monday night.

Sixth-ranked Wilton was able to snare a split versus top-ranked Iowa City Regina, taking Game 1 of the Memorial Day doubleheader, 6-3, before Regina rebounded with an 8-3 triumph in Game 2.

The Regals topped the Beavers in the state title game 10 months ago in Fort Dodge. At least for one game, the latter got revenge.

Five runs in the third spurred Wilton to a lead it would not relinquish. It added a run in the fourth and posted five shutout innings after giving up two runs in the first.

Charlotte Brown tossed a complete game for the Beavers, allowing six hits. Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs while Catie Hook notched two hits.

Wilton led 3-1 in the nightcap, then Regina tied the game with two in the fourth and added four in the fifth to lead for good. Kinsey Drake had two of the four hits and Grace Madlock drove in two runs for the Beavers.

Softball

West Liberty 11-7, Durant 1-6: The Comets fended off a charge by the Wildcats to hang on and sweep a doubleheader on Monday night in Durant.

Seven runs in the top of the first put West Liberty in command, then it added a run in the second and third innings of Game 1. Two more crossed home in the fifth to post a run-rule victory.

Pearson Hall and Finley Hall each had three hits with the former registering four RBIs. Kiley Collins added two hits while freshman Mallory Wulf needed just 69 pitches for the victory.

The Comets needed a go-ahead run in the eighth of Game 2 to stave off Durant. The Wildcats grabbed a 6-3 lead with four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. West Liberty tied the game at six-all with a three-run sixth.

Brynn Cassady, Kylie Struck and Sully Hall each had multiple hits with Cassady and Jayleen Kivi driving in two runs apiece. No stats for Durant were reported online.

Baseball

West Liberty 5-4, Durant 4-8: The Wildcats were able to salvage a split as they put up four runs in the sixth to fuel a nightcap victory over the Beavers on Monday night.

Durant led, 3-0, through the first three innings, then added on five insurance runs in the fifth and sixth. West Liberty rallied with two in the fourth and two more in the sixth, but the deficit was too much.

Colby Gast was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Wildcats while Nolan DeLong and Connor Schwarz each recorded two RBIs. Schwarz earned the win on the mound, tossing six innings.

West Liberty pieced together two runs in the seventh to walk-off the opener after Durant took the lead with three runs in the sixth. The Comets led, 3-1, prior to the Wildcats storming ahead.

No stats for the Comets were reported online. Brady Meincke had two hits for Durant in Game 1.

Iowa City Regina 6-10, Wilton 2-1: The Regals recorded a sweep of the Beavers on Monday night behind 19 total hits between the two victories.

Three runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings put Regina up for good in the opener, then it exploded for a four-run first inning in the nightcap and added two more in the third and three in the fourth.

Wilton struck first in the opener, but only scored two more times on the night. Owen Hassell roped two hits for the Beavers in the opener and Cade Souhrada had a pair of hits in the nightcap.