PREP REPORT: WIlton sweeps Durant to advance in 2A

WILTON — With a straight-set win over River Valley Conference rival Durant, the Wilton High School volleyball team earned a trip to the Class 2A regional semifinals.

Wilton won't have to travel for the next round as it will host Dyersville Beckman on Monday night.

The Beavers sailed to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 victory and ended the Wildcats' season at Wilton High School.

Freshman Lilly Kraft went for 29 assists, seven digs and four aces for Wilton (23-10).

Wilton senior Olivia Oveson finished with a match-high 11 kills and sophomore Kinsey Drake added 10 plus a team-high 12 digs. As a team, the Beavers scored on nine aces and had five players combine for 35 kills.

Durant (9-21) scored at least the first point of every set, but Wilton quickly found the answer each time. Sophomore Katelynn Toft led the Wildcats with six kills. Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter added four each and Durant libero Avery Paper led the match with 19 digs.

WMU takes rubber match to end Wapello’s run: After splitting two regular-season meetings, the Wapello Arrows’ season met its end with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 loss to Winfield-Mount Union in a Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinal match.

The Wolves lost the first of the three meetings to Wapello, but won the two most important. Wapello took the first match in three sets at the West Branch Invitational early in the season. WMU then won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference match at Wapello and took the final showdown at WMU High School.

Senior Quinn Veach led the Arrows with nine kills in her final game. Wapello’s junior setter Jacie Hoeg posted 20 assists and 12 digs. Emily Hemphill had six kills for the Arrows with five digs plus an ace and Madelyn Lanz added a dozen digs with two kills.

Hoeg’s effort put her over 500 assists for the season and Hemphill ends the campaign with a team-high 232 kills.

The Arrows, who finished with a 16-20 record, placed third in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.

Cross country

Area trio advances to state: Durant High School senior Carlie Jo Fusco, Wilton freshman Audra Coss and Columbus Community junior Damian Vergara will finish their cross-country seasons at the state meet.

Fusco placed fourth Thursday at the Iowa Class 1A state-qualifying meet hosted by Iowa City Regina at the Kicker Complex in 21 minutes, 51 seconds. It will be the second straight trip to Fort Dodge and the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course for Fusco, who placed fourth at the 2A state track & field meet last spring in the 400 hurdles.

Led by individual champion Desi Lang, Hudson had five of the top 11 finishers to capture the team crown in Iowa City with 28 points. Iowa City Regina was second with 51 and also advances to state.

On the boys side, Vergara took sixth place in Iowa City in 17:59, a minute behind champion Payton Griebel of Bellevue. Columbus closed with 104 points to finish fourth in the team race. Iowa City Regina (30) and Bellevue (60) were the state team qualifiers.

In the 2A state qualifier at Monticello, Coss was seventh overall to qualify as an individual. She navigated the course at Monticello High School in 20:04.

The top three girls teams were separated by only three points. Tipton finished second with 59 points, three back of champion Monticello. Dyersville Beckman also had 59 points, but Tipton won the tiebreaker. All three teams advance to state.

Becker top Muskie at state qualifier: Muscatine freshman Talen Becker finished 26th at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf in the Muskies’ Class 4A state qualifying meet Wednesday afternoon.

Becker ran a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds to pace MHS. Freshman Nate Lukkarenin was the next Muskie to cross at 18:13 for 38th. No Muscatine runners advanced to state, though.

Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn was the top individual with a time of 15:25. His Little Hawks took the team competition with a score of 35. Host Pleasant Valley (54) was second and produced runner-up Jacob Mumey (15:45). Cedar Rapids Prairie (66) was third.

Muscatine finished in sixth with a score of 190. Senior Dylan Maresca ran an 18:13 for 39th while Caden Brown (18:24, 43rd) and Shiloh Morter (18:25, 44th) rounded out the Muskie scoring.

Kopf turns in best time for Muskies: Muscatine’s effort at the Crow Creek Park state-qualifier in Class 4A was led by sophomore Olivia Kopf, who finished 39th with a time of 22 minutes, 7 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.

The Muskies took ninth as a team with a score of 252 and didn’t advance any runners to state. However, Muscatine only ran one senior in Taya Melendez, who finished 45th with a time of 22:47.

Pleasant Valley had the top two individuals in Grace Boleyn and Lydia Sommer. Boleyn ran a time of 18:45 and Sommer crossed at 19:04 as the Spartans won the team competition as well with a score of 37. Iowa City High (72) was second and Linn-Mar (76) was third.

Freshman Whitney Estabrook was 46th (23:11) for Muscatine. Sophomores Ava Acker (24:42) and Amelia Luna (24:48) took 60th and 62nd.