PREP REPORT: WIlton sweeps volleyball triangular; Duffe wins for Beavers XC

WILTON — The Class 2A No. 13 Wilton volleyball team swept a home triangular against North Cedar and Louisa-Muscatine on Monday evening.

The Beavers needed just four total sets to beat L-M (25-10, 25-7) and North Cedar (28-26, 25-13). Louisa-Muscatine also fell to the Knights in two sets (set scores not reported).

after missing time because of an injury, Wilton setter Kaylee Coss returned to the court to dish out 34 assists against North Cedar and 15 more against the Falcons.

Jozalynn Zaiser led the Beavers (18-4) in kills in both matches, totalling 16. Wilton’s back line was fortified by Kinsey Drake, who had 16 digs combined and Taylor Drayfahl, who had 15 on the night.

Emma Rosenboom led L-M (1-13) with two kills against North Cedar (17-7), she added one against Wilton.

Boys cross country

Duffe wins for Wilton: Deacon Duffe of Wilton ran a winning time of 18 minutes, 30.45 seconds to take first place in the boys race at the Bill Bails Invitational, hosted by North Cedar at Town and Country Golf Course in Grundy Center.

Duffe paced the Beavers to a runner-up effort as a team with a score of 66; only Northeast’s score of 28 was better.

After Duffe, Northeast went 2-3 with Kelvin Machande (18:44.42) and Daniel Rowland (18.49.97).

Wilton’s lineup also included a 13th-place finish by Brody Brisker (19:54.16), ahead of Trae Hagen (20:05.21), Liam Aldelfinger (20:25.88) and Tommy Drake-Metzger (22:11.77).

Durant’s Race Starr placed seventh (19:09.59). The Wildcats got a team score of 146 to place sixth out of 10 teams (seven raced five to get a team score). Durant also had Nolan Williams take 34th (22:34.86), Royce Richman place 40th (24.26.98) and William Richardon take 41st (23:31.77).

West Liberty scored 156 for seventh place and was led by Joaquin Elizondo (21:16.47), who took 26th. Cameron Elizondo took 28th (21:16.47) for the Comets.

L-M posts top-five finish: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons placed fifth at the Clipper Cross Country Classic, held at the University of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course.

Louisa-Muscatine’s score of 137 beat three teams, but fell short of the winning score set by host school Clear Creek-Amana (23 points). Mid-Prairie (47) was second ahead of Cedar Rapids Xavier (108).

The Falcons’ performance was paced by Kellan Walsh, who took 28th with a time of 19 minutes, 55.58 seconds. L-M’s Ty Muniz and Gavin Mills finished 32nd and 33rd, with Muniz finishing at 20:07.81 and Mills at 20:12.40.

Mid-Prairie’s Emmett Swartzentruber had the top individual time at 17:33.58. CCA finished second and third with Brock Hilsman the runner-up with a time of 17:48.72 and Peyton Stadler (17:50.68).

Wapello finished eighth in team score at 228 and were led by a 50th place finish by Garrett Dickey (20:53.20).

Girls cross country

Wilton’s Coss, Durant’s Fusco finish in top five: Wilton’s Audra Coss was the runner-up at the Bills Bails Invitational. Coss ran a time of 21 minutes, 8.67 seconds at the Town and Country Golf Course in Grundy Center at the North Cedar-hosted race.

Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco was fourth (21:16.30).

Northeast was the top team with a score of 21. Central DeWitt’s 34 was the only other team score of the eight teams in attendance.

North Cedar’s Hunter Jones ran a time of 20 minutes, 14.78 seconds for the top girls time. Wilton’s Audra Coss checked in as runner-up at 21:08.67.

Lauren Thompson finished just inside the top 20 for Wilton (29:05.45).

Wapello L-M at Clear Creek-Amana at U of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course

L-M finishes fifth: Louisa-Muscatine ended the Clipper Cross Country Classic hosted by Clear Creek-Amana in fifth place among six teams that posted scores.

The Falcons finished with a 164 team score at the University of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course. At the top, Mid-Prairie and CCA each scored a 33, but Mid-Prairie won a tie-breaker for the win.

Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie had the fastest individual time, crossing the finish at 19 minutes, 42.15 seconds.

Wapello’s Kenadee Helscher was 28th at 24:41.47 and Tatum Wolford 33rd (25:22.42). Claire Anderson was 46th (26:39.23). The Arrows did not get a team score.

For Louisa-Muscatine Isabel Stout turned in a 39th-place effort (26:11.64) and Karlee Harris was 54th (27:41.56).