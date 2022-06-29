PREP REPORT: Wilton upends Northeast; L-M stays unbeaten in SEISC North

WILTON — It didn’t take long for Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton to bounce back Tuesday night after 3A sixth-ranked Northeast scored the game’s first run in the top of the fifth inning.

Wilton (22-5, 10-4 RVC) scored two in the bottom half to take the lead, then tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to get a 4-1 win at home in a River Valley Conference crossover game.

Kinsey Drake and Hayley Madlock had RBIs for the Beavers. Wilton also scored two runs on miscues by the Rebels (19-9, 14-3 RVC).

Charlotte Brown pitched a complete game for Wilton, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out three for the win. Madison Kluever took the loss.

Drake finished 2-for-3 at the plate, the only Beaver hitter with multiple hits for the game.

L-M puts away Pekin: A night after Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine clinched the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division crown, the club concluded a perfect run through the league, beating Pekin 10-0 in six innings at home.

The win moves L-M to 21-7 overall and 16-0 in SEISC North games with only three games against SEISC South opponents left on the regular-season slate. Within the North, the Falcons have lost only one game over the last six seasons.

Seven hitters drove in runs for L-M. Only Piper Brant finished with more than one. Brant also pitched a six-inning shutout for the win, striking out 11 against three hits and one walk allowed to Pekin (6-12, 5-8 SEISC).

Cascade clips West Liberty: The Class 2A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets and Cascade Cougars ended the first inning of their River Valley Conference crossover game tied at two.

It was all Cascade from there as the Cougars took a 5-2 outcome in West Liberty.

Finley Hall was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI for the Comets (17-5, 13-2 RVC), but the Cougars (17-11, 9-4) answered with one in the fourth and two in the seventh.

Sailor Hall pitched all seven innings for West Liberty and thew just over 100 pitches, but took the loss after giving up three earned runs with six strikeouts.

Durant edged by Mid-Prairie: Durant couldn’t overtake Mid-Prairie in River Valley Conference South Division play, losing on the road, 2-1.

Durant (11-17, 7-5 RVC) scattered six hits but struck out seven times against pitcher Sydney Knebel, who threw a complete game in the win. Sophie Miller drove in both runs for Mid-Prairie (15-12, 9-5), going 1-for-3 with a double.

With a 4-1 win over the Wildcats earlier this month, Mid-Prairie swept the season series between the sides. Prior to this season, Durant had won the previous 11 matchups dating back to 2016.

Arrows’ rally falls short at Lone Tree: Two seventh-inning runs left the Wapello Arrows one short of tying the Lone Tree Lions.

Wapello lost its road Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game at Lone Tree, 7-6.

Morgan Richenberger went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Wapello (15-11, 8-8 SEISC), but took the loss, allowing three hits, three walks and four earned runs.

Kinley Hayes tossed a complete game to get the win for Lone Tree (11-12, 7-7 SEISC).

Huskies run away from Wildcats: The Columbus Wildcats’ losing streak reached three with an 11-1 defeat in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Highland to the Huskies.

Prior to the losing skid, Columbus (12-12, 8-8 SEISC) had won five straight. The Wildcats’ lone run came in the third but went unearned against winning pitcher Grace Batcheller of Highland (18-8, 12-3 SEISC). She was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI.

Baseball

Wilton wins in extras: The Wilton Beavers needed extra innings to capture its third win of the season, going 10 innings in a River Valley Conference crossover game against the Northeast Rebels that resulted in a 2-1 home win for the Beavers.

Wilton (3-16, 2-13 RVC) gave up a run to the Rebels (6-11, 5-10 RVC) in the top of the fifth, but answered with a tying run in the sixth before ultimately plating the winning run in the 10th.

After going four innings on the mound for the Beavers, Landyn Putman was awarded the win. Mason Ormsby and Owen Hassell had RBIs for the winning side while Ormsby and Aidan Walker scored runs.

Comets complete upset of Cougars: The West Liberty Comets hit the Class 2A third-ranked Cascade Cougars with five runs in the first inning to set the table for a 10-6 home win in the River Valley Conference crossover game.

Drake Collins started on the mound for the Comets (11-12, 10-8 RVC) and went 5 ⅔ for the win. He combined with Colin Cassady to hold the Cougars to three hits. The duo struck out seven combined. Five different West Liberty hitters drove in runs. The only hitter to finish with more than one, Ty Jones, ended with a pair of RBI.

Cascade (17-4, 13-3 RVC) pulled to within one with a three-run fourth to make it 5-4 West Liberty, but the Comets responded with two in the bottom half and three more insurance runs in the sixth.

Falcons fail to hold lead: Louisa-Muscatine was the first team on the board at home against the Pekin Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest.

However, with one run posted by the Falcons in the bottom of the second, the lead would only hold until Pekin came up in the fourth and pushed two runs across en route to a 7-1 win.

Max Volkl drove in the run for L-M (3-17, 3-11 SEISC) to score Xander Bieri. Bieri pitched 4 ⅔ innings and was handed the loss. Between him and Bryar Runnells, the Falcons struck out six batters but gave up six hits and committed multiple errors against the Panthers (9-12, 8-6 SEISC).

Indians’ lead doesn’t last: Wapello scored twice in the fifth inning against Lone Tree to take a 2-1 lead, but the home Lions responded with five in the bottom of the sixth en route to a 6-4 win in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Tate Kronfeldt and Casey Short had two RBI apiece for Wapello (3-15, 3-11 SEISC). Short worked three innings on the mound and took the loss.

Cade Shield was credited with the win for Lone Tree (7-12, 6-8 SEISC). Shield and Tyler Bell each drove in a pair for the Lions.

Wolves score first but fall to Ravens: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves had a pair of runs cross the plate in the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead at Hillcrest Academy, but with three in the bottom, the home Ravens quickly grabbed the lead and never surrendered.

Hillcrest Academy took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game, 6-3.

The Wolves (2-17, 2-13 SEISC) had six hits, but struck out five times to Jace Rempel, who got the win for the Ravens (10-10, 9-5 SEISC).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.