PREP REPORT: Wilton, West Liberty volleyball remain unbeaten

Volleyball
Wilton stays unbeaten: Led by 11 kills from Kelsey Drake, Wilton cruised to a straight set win over Tipton on Thursday, keeping the Beavers unbeaten at 10-0 on the year.
Ella Caffery added 27 assists, nine kills and six digs in Wilton's 25-17, 25-8, 25-15 win.
Carly Puffer added nine kills and nine digs for Wilton.
West Liberty sweeps Mid-Prairie: Brooklyn Buysse dished out 35 assists and West Liberty toppled Mid-Prairie Friday 25-13, 25-16, 25-11.
Keying the Comet attack was Macy Daufeldt, who had 29 of West Liberty's 46 kills on the night. Sophie Buysse added 21 digs and Monica Morales 20 while Daufeldt and Brooklyn Buysse each added 12 digs to go along with two blocks. Morales also had seven aces on the night.
The win moved the Comets to 12-0 while Mid-Prairie falls to 5-4.
Durant falls to Regina: Coming off its first win of the season, Durant couldn't make it two in a row, falling to Regina 25-11, 25-16, 25-10.
Durant got sevent kills from Kylie Schult and nine assists from Shannon Head in the loss, which drops the Wildcats to 1-3.
Wapello ousts Columbus: A quick first set was a sign of things to come as Wapello topped Columbus 25-5, 25-16, 25-15.
Lindsy Massner led Wapello (12-7) with 17 kills and was one of three Arrows to contribute three aces. Morgan Richenberger dished out 23 assists in the win.
Columbus (2-11) was led by Sera Vela, who dished out 10 assists and added two blocks, and Lily Coil, who contributed 13 digs.
Cross country
Muskie boys, girls 10th: Both the boys and girls cross country teams from Muscatine finished 10th at an invitational in Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon.
Iowa City High won the boys meet while Iowa City High won the girls title.
Aiden Armstrong led the way with a 23rd place finish in 17:14.00 for Muscatine.
"A lot of fast runners and fast course combined for many season bests tonight," said Muscatine coach Chris Foxen. "We are still searching for a fifth runner to close the gap to our fourth. I was very happy with the tight pack of Aidan Armstrong, Sam Gordon, Shiloh Morter, Dylan Maresca."
Taya Melendez finished 31st to lead a Muskie girls squad that placed four runners in the top 51 at the 17-team meet.