PREP REPORT: Wilton, West Liberty volleyball remain unbeaten

Volleyball

Wilton stays unbeaten: Led by 11 kills from Kelsey Drake, Wilton cruised to a straight set win over Tipton on Thursday, keeping the Beavers unbeaten at 10-0 on the year.

Ella Caffery added 27 assists, nine kills and six digs in Wilton's 25-17, 25-8, 25-15 win.

Carly Puffer added nine kills and nine digs for Wilton.

West Liberty sweeps Mid-Prairie: Brooklyn Buysse dished out 35 assists and West Liberty toppled Mid-Prairie Friday 25-13, 25-16, 25-11.

Keying the Comet attack was Macy Daufeldt, who had 29 of West Liberty's 46 kills on the night. Sophie Buysse added 21 digs and Monica Morales 20 while Daufeldt and Brooklyn Buysse each added 12 digs to go along with two blocks. Morales also had seven aces on the night.

The win moved the Comets to 12-0 while Mid-Prairie falls to 5-4.

Durant falls to Regina: Coming off its first win of the season, Durant couldn't make it two in a row, falling to Regina 25-11, 25-16, 25-10.

Durant got sevent kills from Kylie Schult and nine assists from Shannon Head in the loss, which drops the Wildcats to 1-3.