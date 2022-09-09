PREP REPORT: WIlton, West Liberty win four-set RVC battles at home

WILTON — After starting the season unranked in Class 2A, the Wilton High School volleyball team has proven worthy of a top 15 spot by improving to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in River Valley Conference South Division play with a four-set win over the Tipton Tigers at home on Thursday night.

Wilton dropped the first set but recovered to take the final three (21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-14).

The Beavers’ senior setter Kaylee Coss dished out 36 assists in the victory. Seniors Kiley Langley and Olivia Oveson led the Wilton attack with nine kills each. Sophomore Kinsey Drake added eight and senior Jozalynn Zaiser chipped in seven.

Senior libero Taylor Drayfahl went for 16 digs, Coss had 15 and Drake recorded 14.

Tipton (5-5, 0-2 RVC South) got 21 assists from Paycee Sorgenfrey, 14 from Avary Calonder and a dozen from Kaylee Pelzer while Carly Langenberg matched Drayfahl for the match high in digs with 16.

Wilton hosts a home invitational on Saturday.

Comets take battle of ranked RVC squads: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets squared off against 3A No. 15 Mid-Prairie at home in River Valley Conference South Division play and won the contest in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16.

Senior setter Brooklyn Buysse went for 47 assists for West Liberty (11-2, 2-0 RVC South). Sophomore Sophie Buysse ahd a match-best 22 kills. Sophomore Ava Morrison and junior Rilee Han had nine each and junior middle hitter Maelyn Wainwright had seven.

Libero Monica Morales led the Comets’ back line as the senior went for 38 digs and senior Rylee Goolade added 18 while the Buysse sisters combined for 41.

Mid-Prairie (8-5, 1-1 RVC South) senior setter Landry Pacha tallied 19 assists and freshman Jovi Evans had 18 assists. Pacha led the team in kills with 12.

West Liberty will participate in the Williamsburg Invitational on Saturday.

Regals take Wildcats down in three sets: The Durant Wildcats were downed in a home River Valley Conference South Division match by Iowa City Regina in straight sets, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.

Layla Streeter led the Wildcats’ attack with six kills. Brooklyn Schlapkohl had five and Isabelle DeLong had four. All three are juniors and were set up by classmate Kennedy Jehle, who finished with 13 assists. Sophomore Rilynn Buesing added five helpers.

Three Durant (1-7, 0-2 RVC South) players had double digit digs, led by junior libero Avery Paper with 14. DeLong had 11 and Paper 10 while Streeter recorded the team’s only ace serve.

Freshman Reese Naeve had a match-high 16 kills for the Regals (6-4, 2-1 RVC South).

Durant is at Tipton on Thursday the 15th.

Wapello sweeps Hillcrest Academy: The Wapello Arrows dominated the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest in Kalona.

Wapello was met with little resistance, winning 25-14, 25-10, 25-9.

Emily Hemphill ended with a match-high nine kills for the Arrows (9-11, 3-0 SEISC). The junior outside hitter also added seven of Wapello’s 10 aces and 11 digs.

The Arrows also got a handful of kills from junior Tyra Lanz, three from senior Quinn Veach and two each from Madelyn Lanz and Montana Boline.

Senior libero Olyvia Malone had a match-best 18 digs while Veach reached double figures as well for Wapello.

Claire Withrow and Malia Yoder shared the Hillcrest Academy (1-10, 0-2 SEISC North) high in kills with four each and Yoder added 10 digs for the Raven high mark.

Wapello’s next match comes Tuesday at home against Lone Tree.

WACO puts away L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were held to single digit points in two of the three sets against WACO in a match between teams in opposition divisions of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

WACO won by scores of 25-8, 25-13, 25-9.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-5) saw WACO go for 15 aces, 10 of which came from junior Marie Farmer.

Senior Grace Coble had 26 assists and Ellah Kissell had a match-high 16 kills for WACO (9-1). Kissell, a senior, and junior Mederith Roth had 10 digs each.

L-M continues its search for win No. 1 at Pekin on Tuesday.

Cross country

Both Muskie teams take 15th: The Muscatine boys and girls cross country teams both took 15th place in a 16-team field at the Cedar Rapids Kennedy Invitational at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course.

The Muskie girls tallied a score of 389. Ankeny Centennial dominated the meet with a score of 31. Mount Vernon-Lisbon (85) was second and Iowa City Liberty (117) rounded out the top three.

The MHS boys finished with a score of 400. Host CR Kennedy won the meet with a low score of 51. Marion was runner-up at 62 and Mount Vernon-Lisbon third (98).

Senior Taya Melendez finished 50th for the Muscatine girls with a time of 22 minutes, 17.41 seconds. Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Lourdes Mason was the top individual with a time of 18:07.97, beating runner-up Rondi Quass (18:52.91) by slightly under 45 seconds.

Other Muskie girls to factor into the scoring were freshman Whitney Estabrook, who took 69th (23:19.51), along with juniors Kate Schlawin (84th, 24:37.56), Grace Miller (94th, 25:34.38) and Kristin Wadden (102nd, 26:10.87).

On the boys side, Dylan Maresca was the first Muskies to cross the finish line. The junior finished in 62nd place (19:05.93). Senior Austin Foor was three places in back of Maresca with a time of 19:20. Senior Jon Hight (20:12.87) finished in 86th, senior Jared Lopez took 97th (21:32.42) and senior Landon Castle was 102nd (23:08.65).

The boys race was won by CR Kennedy’s Miles Wilson. The senior ran a time of 15:19.34, beating runner-up Jedidiah Osgood of Marion (15:27.38).

One bright spot for the Muskies was the freshman/sophomore division boys team that finished second with a score of 64, behind only Bettendorf (54).

"Our youth showed its strength today placing second overall,” said MHS boys coach Chris Foxen. “That showed our team is developing young talent. (That team is) led by Drew Kurriger, Talan Burke and Nate Lukkarenin.”

Muscatine’s next meet comes on the 15th at Fort Madison.

Wapello runs at Fairfield: The Wapello boys cross country placed fifth out of six teams at the Fairfield Invitational. The Wapello girls team also competed, but did not receive a team score.

The meet was split between big and small schools. Danville won the boys small school division with a score of 26. Chariton (47) and Winfield-Mount Union (63) represented the top three boys teams as Wapello registered a score of 176. The girls meet was won by Pekin’s score of 21, led by a first-place effort by Chloe Glosser, who ran a time of 21:17.53.

Despite no team score, the Wapello girls placed two 17th or better in Tatum Wolford and Kenadee Helscher. Wolford, a junior, took 15th (25:52.62) and the freshman Helscher 17th (26:14.15). Junior Claire Anderson ran a time of 28:44.80 to finish 28th.

In the boys race, the top four spots were all occupied by runners from Danville, led by Rylan Martin’s time of 17:38.87.

Wapello’s top competitor was senior Garrett Dickey, who just missed out on a top 25 finish, taking 26th at 21:53.14. Senior Ashton Slaton was 40th (23:02.39), freshman Will Parsons checked in at 42nd (23:07.90). Two freshmen rounded out the Wapello scoring in Jack Boysen (25:21.84) and Jordan Chamberlin-Johnston (25:26.67), who finished 60th and 61st.

Wapello runs again on Tuesday at English Valleys.