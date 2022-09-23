PREP REPORT: Wilton, West Liberty win RVC South matches

WILTON — Freshman Lilly Kraft stepped in for Wilton High School volleyball's starting setter Kaylee Coss and went for 38 assists in the Beavers’ four-set win in River Valley Conference South Division play at home against Durant.

Class 2A No. 13 Wilton lost the first set but captured the next three for the 24-26, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12.

Kinsey Drake led the match in kills with 11 for Wilton (16-4, 3-1 RVC South). Kiley Langley and Jozalynn Zaiser each had nine for the Beavers.

Durant (1-10, 0-5 RVC South) had Isabelle DeLong go for eight kills and Layla Streeter seven. Setter Kennedy Jehle finished with 16 assists. Streeter also had 13 digs and libero Avery Paper added 16.

Wilton’s Emersyn Guyer recorded five aces and Beavers libero Taylor Drayfahl had 22 digs, both match bests.

Coss was knocked out of action recently for the Beavers but is expected to return to setting duties in short order.

Wilton hosts a triangular with Louisa-Muscatine and North Cedar on Monday. Durant plays in the North Cedar Invitational on Saturday.

West Liberty sweeps Regina: Class 3A No. 6 West Liberty took care of Iowa City Regina at home 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 in River Valley Conference South Division action.

Sophie Buysse and Maelyn Wainwright each logged 11 kills for the Comets (18-4, 4-0 RVC South) and setter Brooklyn Buysse went for 34 assists. Ava Morrison and Rilee Han combined for 15 more Comet kills.

Monica Morales led the Comet defense with 20 digs and McKinzie Akers notched half of the team’s six aces. Sophie Buysse, Brooklyn Buysse, Akers and Rylee Goodale joined Morales with double-digit dig totals on the night.

Reese Naeve finished with a match-high 12 kills for Regina (9-9, 3-3 RVC South).

It's the seventh straight win in the series between the two schools for West Liberty dating back to 2017.

West Liberty is at Wilton on Thursday.

Wapello goes 3-1 in Round 1 of SEISC: Wapello beat Columbus (25-8, 25-18), Louisa-Muscatine (21-6, 21-3) and Danville (21-13, 12-21, 15-8) but fell to Class 1A fifth-ranked Burlington Notre Dame (21-14, 21-12) in Round 1 of the SEISC Tournament.

Columbus dropped both of its matches, losing to Wapello and Notre Dame (21-11, 21-4).

Notre Dame beat Louisa-Muscatine (21-5, 21-6).

In Wapello’s three-set win over Danville, setter Jacie Hoeg had 18 assists and Emily Hemphill had nine kills to go with 26 digs.

The tournament picks up on Saturday in Burlington at Southeastern Community College.

Girls cross Country

Columbus runner-up in Mount Pleasant: The Columbus High School girls team posted a team score of 44 to place second in the small school division at the Mount Pleasant Invitational. The Wildcats placed four in the top 11. That group was led by Ariana Vergara’s third-place finish with a time of 22 minutes, 48.60 seconds. Naveiah Garza was seventh at 24:03.56, Quinn Yotter 10th (24:29.93) and Averi Sipes 11th (24:31.72).

Isabel Rendon finished 21st (27.16.72) to round out the Columbus scoring.

Danville posted the top team score (20) and produced the top individual runner in Alaina Gourley (20:32.76).

Louisa-Muscatine’s Isabel Stout finished eighth (24:19) and Emilee Salek took 18th (26:39.22).

Boys cross country

Wildcats take second: The Columbus High School boys team matched the girls team’s effort by taking second in the small school division at the Mount Pleasant Invitational.

The Wildcats were led by Damian Vergara’s seventh-place finish with a time of 18 minutes flat. Columbus’ team score of 65 was only outdone by Danville’s 20. Danville supplied the top three runners, led by individual champion A.J. Bonnesen’s time of 16:20.36.

For Columbus, Tim Hills-Carrier ran a time of 18:41.11 to take 11th, Tyle Humiston finished 12th (18:59.64), Cael Phillips took 17th (19:17.71) and Bryan Tlatenchi was 18th (19:31.41).

Louisa-Muscatine didn’t record a team score but had Kellan Walsh finish in 13th (19:01.68), Gavin Mills 15th (19:15.04) and Ty Muniz 16th (19:15.81).

Boys golf

Muskies in sixth after Day 1 of MAC: The Muscatine golfers sit in sixth place after the first day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee.

The Muskies' score of 350 missed the top five team scores by 16 strokes as Bettendorf is in fifth at 334. Pleasant Valley leads the competition with a score of 298, North Scott is in second (316) and Davenport Assumption third (323).

Assumption's Keaton Thissen had the day's best individual round with a 70, shooting matching 35s on the front and back nine. PV's Sam Johnson is two strokes back and Spartans sophomore Ethan Blomme (74) is in third.

Michael Henderson led the Muskies' first-day effort with an 81. Henderson posted a 40 on the front and 41 on the back. Muscatine's scoring was supplemented by Nathan Sharar's 85, Sam Emmert's 89 and Noah Jones' 95.

The event concludes with an 18-hole round on Saturday.