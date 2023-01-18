PREP REPORT: Wilton wins all but two matches against Comets

WILTON — The Wilton High School boys' wrestling team won 12 of 14 matches to stay unbeaten in duals and the girls team prevailed in three of four varsity matches as both scored decisive victories over West Liberty on Tuesday night.

The boys team beat the Comets 69-10 and the girls team came out on top, 18-6, in the dual between River Valley Conference teams.

With the win, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked boys team improved to 22-0 in duals for the season.

With 10 state-ranked wrestlers, Wilton was guided to victory by getting seven pins and benefiting from three weights left open by the Comets. At 160, Wilton’s ninth-ranked Owen Milder scored a 16-1 technical fall over West Liberty’s Tytan Griffith in just under four minutes. The Beavers also got a 10-1 major decision by fifth-ranked 113-pounder Austin Etzel over the Comets’ Ryan Cassady.

West Liberty’s wins came via pin by 2A third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins and a 16-4 major decision by 12th-ranked 145-pounder Joshua Zeman.

On the girls side, Wilton’s 105-pounder Audrey Cummings, 130-pounder Kiley Langley and 140-pounder Kaydence Boorn all had pins. Langley trailed West Liberty’s Kiley Collins 14-13 just prior to getting the pin in 3 minutes, 47 seconds.

Boys basketball

Muscatine can’t close out Burlington: The Muskies suffered their fifth straight loss, but took Class 4A 10th-ranked Burlington to the wire as the Grayhounds made late free throws to win the non-conference contest, 65-61.

Muscatine (3-8) led 32-21 at halftime, though Burlington (11-3) narrowed the Muskie lead to one by the end of the third (47-46).

The Grayhounds’ Merquiche Lewis Jr. made a pair of free throws with four seconds left to make it a two-possession game and Muscatine could get no closer.

Luke Wieskamp came off the Muskie bench after missing two games and hit three 3-pointers to lead the Muskies with 13 points.

Lewis led Burlington with 26 points.

Beavers control Regals: Caden Kirkman went for 30 points in Wilton’s 71-54 road win at Iowa City Regina in River Valley Conference South Division play.

Landyn Putman added 14 points and Aidan Walker chipped in 10 for the Beavers (10-2, 7-0 RVC South). Wilton won the middle two frames by a combined 33-19 margin.

Falcons dominate Huskies: Louisa-Muscatine gave up the first two points of a home Southeast Iowa Super Conference game against Highland, but spent less than four minutes trailing the Huskies to score a convincing 62-23 win.

Ty Northrup scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Falcons (8-7, 7-4 SEISC North) and Xander Bieri added 14 points. No player had more than six points for Highland (1-12, 0-10).

Wildcats lose to Pekin: Columbus Community fell behind 20-8 to end the first quarter and didn’t help its own cause by going scoreless in the fourth in what amounted to a 65-29 loss at Pekin in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

It’s the fifth consecutive loss for the Wildcats (2-13, 1-9 SEISC North). The win snapped a two-game skid for Pekin (7-8, 6-5).

Comets fall to Tigers: West Liberty was doubled up by Tipton in a decisive third quarter in the teams’ River Valley Conference South Division matchup in which the Tigers proved victorious, 60-50.

Jayce McHugh had 22 points to lead the Comets (4-9, 2-5 RVC South). Ty Jones added six points and four West Liberty players finished with four points, including Ryker Dengler, who wrestled for the Comet wrestling team in Wilton before making the trip over to Tipton in time to see the court off the bench.

Ty Nichols had 18 points to lead three Tipton (5-10, 1-6) players in double figures.

Girls basketball

West Liberty rolls to conference win: The Comets moved to 9-4 overall and 7-1 in the River Valley Conference South Division by cruising to a 56-41 road win over Tipton.

Wet Liberty (9-4, 7-1 RVC South) was led by Finley Hall’s 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kelsey Joens, Pearson Hall and Sophie Buysse all finished with 12 points for the Comets.

Tipton (5-10, 2-8) allowed the Comets to score 17 points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 34-9 at halftime.

Wilton stumbles to Regina: The Beavers fell behind Class 2A sixth-ranked Iowa City Regina in River Valley Conference South Division play and couldn’t recover as the Regals would take the game in Iowa City, 74-34.

Wilton (5-8, 2-5 RVC South) trailed Regina 22-7 to end the first quarter. Until the Beavers took the fourth quarter, 15-7, Regina (13-2, 7-0) won each individual quarter by at least 11 points.

The Regals’ Morgan Miller had 20 points, one of four Regals to reach double figures. Wilton was led by Charlotte Brown’s 11 points.

L-M drops close one to Huskies: A one-possession game went against Louisa-Muscatine as the Falcons were dropped by Highland at home, 48-45, in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game.

L-M (5-11, 2-8 SEISC North) trailed by two at halftime, 28-26, but went into the fourth tied at 40 before ultimately dropping its sixth straight. Highland (6-8, 5-6) was led by Sarah Burton's 26 points.

Columbus’ roller coaster continues: With a 45-29 loss at Pekin in Southeast Iowa Super Conference action, the Wildcats have alternated wins and losses over the last seven games.

Columbus (7-9, 6-6 SEISC North) was led by Sara Vela and Ariana Vergara, who each had 10 points, but Pekin (2-12, 2-5) took advantage of 20 team fouls by the Wildcats.

Bowling

Muskie boys, girls sweep PV: The Muscatine boys and girls bowling teams each claimed a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual win over Pleasant Valley on its home turf at the Rose Bowl.

The boys beat the Spartans by a 3157-2844 final and the girls won, 2687-2377.

Owen Riley led the boys side with a two-game individual series of 466. Erick Ford, Alec Recker and Derrick Lewandowski added series scores over 420.

Genna Evans led the Muskie girls with a 414 series.

Both Muscatine teams improved to 4-1 in MAC duals this season.