PREP REPORT: Wilton wrestling dominates; Durant's DeLong sets new scoring mark

WILTON — Ranked as the third-best dual team in Class 1A, the Wilton High School wrestling team lived up to its billing on Thursday night with three dominating wins at home in a River Valley Conference quadrangular.

The Beavers beat Dyersville Beckman 78-0, Camanche 75-6 and Cascade 62-18.

Wilton recorded a total of 19 wins by pinfall as its stable of eight state-ranked wrestlers by IAwrestle.com led the three-dual sweep.

The match was highlighted by a victory by Wilton's Austin Etzel, who beat Cascade's third-ranked 113-pounder, Brock Morris, by a 7-5 decision in the first sudden victory period. Etzel was also awarded two wins via forfeit.

Tenth-ranked heavyweight Alex Kaufmann went 3-0 with two pins and a forfeit, as did seventh-ranked 120-pounder Gabriel Brikser and Owen Milder, who wrestled at 160 and 170. At 132, fourth-ranked Jordan Dusenberry accounted for three pins.

Brody Brisker ranked third at 126, recorded a pin, forfeit and tech. fall and second-ranked 182-pounder Kaden Shirk had two pins and a major decision.

Columbus/WMU cruises to wins: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union beat Lone Tree 78-0 and New London 57-19 at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference triangular at Lone Tree High School.

The home Lions only had two wrestlers go against Columbus. In addition to the 11 forfeit wins (one double forfeit), the Wildcats saw 132-pounder Preston Prior and Cole Storm record pins.

Ty Scorpil went for a pin at 126 versus New London, as did 145-pounder Dante Zuniga, 152-pounder Trevor Phillips and Class 2A 10th-ranked 220-pounder Kai Malone.

Comets score pair of victories, but topped by Tipton: West Liberty was convincing in its River Valley Conference dual win against the home team at Northeast High School, beating the home Rebels 56-12 and managed to get by Anamosa (42-36), but couldn’t match Tipton, losing 36-32.

West Liberty 182-pounder Tytan Griffth, 132-pounder Alexis Michel, Class 2A sixth-ranked 145-pounder Joshua Zeman, 160-pounder Bryson Garcia and third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins scored pins against Tipton.

Collins scored three pins on the night and Perry Lehman added a 12-3 major decision for the Comets over Tipton’s Cole Kime.

Ryan Cassady went for a West Liberty pin against Anamosa at 113 as well as a 15-0 tech. fall over Northeast’s Ethan Johnson. Michel and 195-pounder Joe Akers had Comet pins against Anamosa.

Muskies on both sides of lopsided outcomes: Muscatine split a pair of duals against Mississippi Athletic Conference competition at Davenport West High School.

The Muskies beat the home Falcons by running up 60 points against West’s 18. But North Scott topped Muscatine 66-6.

Class 3A eighth-ranked 220-pounder Evan Franke pinned North Scott’s Matt Cunningham within the first 30 seconds of the second period for the Muskies’ points against the Lancers.

Lincoln Brookhart won a 9-4 decision over Hunter Strong at 132 in MHS’ dual against West. Likewise, 152-pounder Dayton Truesdale scored three points for Muscatine by beating the Falcons’ Max Hobart by a 6-1 decision.

Seth Reiland scored a Muskie pin at 145. Chale Lewis also scored six points for Muscatine at 160, as did Franke.

Durant goes 1-2 against RVC foes: The Durant Wildcats beat Maquoketa 39-27 during their River Valley Conference quadrangular at West Branch High School.

Durant dropped its duals against Bellevue (36-29) and West Branch (60-4).

Trey Ramer had Durant’s lone win against the home Bears. He beat Maddux Rushton by a 10-2 major decision at 126.

Ramer also went for a pin over Bellevue’s Aiden Harms and a 4-2 decision over Maquoketa’s Pryce Schueller.

The Wildcats’ 132-pounder, Wyatt Cole, scored a pin against Maquoketa, as did 113-pounder Aiden Alderman and Kadyn Kraklio at 160.

Win, loss and tie for Falcons: At its Southeast Iowa Super Conference quadrangular at Mediapolis High School, Louisa-Muscatine finished 1-2 in three duals.

The Falcons topped Pekin, 42-18, tied WACO (42-42) and lost to Mediapolis (59-18)

L-M surrendered five forfeits against WACO, but won five of seven contested matches, all by pinfall, for the tie.

Hayden Riggan scored a pin at 132 versus WACO. At 160, Chris Day also scored a six-point win for L-M, as did 182-pounder Kendal Pugh, 195-pounder Parker Stender and Class 1A ninth-ranked Spencer Kessel.

Those same five went for pins in the dual against WACO in addition to a pair of forfeit wins for the Falcons.

Girls basketball

DeLong sets Durant single-game mark: Durant junior Isabelle DeLong set a Durant High School girls basketball single-game scoring record with 37 points in a 72-40 non-conference win over North Cedar at Durant High School.

DeLong posted a double-double as she grabbed 14 rebounds in addition to chipping in an assist and six steals.

Despite the lopsided final margin, Durant (1-3) used a big run over the final 12-plus minutes of play as North Cedar (0-4) closed the Wildcats’ lead to 39-34 with 4:23 remaining in the third period.

By the 3:20 mark of the fourth, Durant’s lead swelled to 20 at 60-40.

Boys basketball

Durant drops North Cedar: After watching younger sister Isabelle set a Durant single-game scoring record, Wildcat senior Nolan DeLong posted a double-double in a 55-37 non-conference win over North Cedar at Durant High School.

DeLong finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Garrett Hollenback (13 points) and Lane Felske (12) also scored in double figures for the Wildcats (1-3).

North Cedar (0-4) was led by Jaydon Nabb’s 13 points.

Boys swimming

Muscatine takes MAC dual against West: The Muscatine Muskies pulled out a 79-57 Mississippi Athletic Conference dual win at Davenport West High School against the Falcons.

Muscatine’s Joe McCleary won three events. He took the 50-yard freestyle with a winning time of 26.68 seconds and the 100-free (57.03 seconds). He was also part of the Muskies’ winning 400-free relay with Nate Larsen, Owen Booth and Ben Lear. The quartet turned in a time of 4 minutes, 7.8 seconds.

Lear also won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.54) and won the 200 free relay with Booth, Larsen and Nathan Sharar (1:45.69).