PREP REPORT: Wilton wrestling falls just shy of state duals

Wilton came into its Class 1A regional dual meet Tuesday ranked 16th.

It very nearly left with a state trip.

After eking out a 42-36 win over No. 9 Nashua-Plainfield, the Beavers fell 40-38 to No. 8 MFL MarMac as the Bulldogs earned the state spot.

Wilton trailed MFL MarMac 34-15 when it got consecutive pins from Karson Willey (182), Johnathan Lilly (195) and Tyrell Hughes (220) to pull within 1 at 34-33. A pin by 10th-ranked Jacob Trudo of MFL MarMac at 285, however, ended the comeback hopes.

Wilton got two pins on the night from Garrett Burkle (113/120) and Colton Cruse (152). Brody Brisker (106), Kael Brisker (138), Lilly (195/220) and Hughes (220/285) were also unbeaten on the night.

West Liberty falls in regional team dual opener: West Liberty dropped its first four matches and surrendered five forfeits as it dropped its Class 2A regional team duals opener to Williamsburg on Tuesday, 63-12.

Quintyn Rocha got the Comets on the board as the 285-pounder pinned Williamsburg's Gavin Vesey in 3:19. West Liberty also got decision wins from 138-pounder Diego Gonzales (7-1) and 154-pounder Joe Barten (2-1).

Girls basketball