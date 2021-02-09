PREP REPORT: Wilton wrestling falls just shy of state duals

Wilton came into its Class 1A regional dual meet Tuesday ranked 16th.
It very nearly left with a state trip.
After eking out a 42-36 win over No. 9 Nashua-Plainfield, the Beavers fell 40-38 to No. 8 MFL MarMac as the Bulldogs earned the state spot.
Wilton trailed MFL MarMac 34-15 when it got consecutive pins from Karson Willey (182), Johnathan Lilly (195) and Tyrell Hughes (220) to pull within 1 at 34-33. A pin by 10th-ranked Jacob Trudo of MFL MarMac at 285, however, ended the comeback hopes.
Wilton got two pins on the night from Garrett Burkle (113/120) and Colton Cruse (152). Brody Brisker (106), Kael Brisker (138), Lilly (195/220) and Hughes (220/285) were also unbeaten on the night.
West Liberty falls in regional team dual opener: West Liberty dropped its first four matches and surrendered five forfeits as it dropped its Class 2A regional team duals opener to Williamsburg on Tuesday, 63-12.
Quintyn Rocha got the Comets on the board as the 285-pounder pinned Williamsburg's Gavin Vesey in 3:19. West Liberty also got decision wins from 138-pounder Diego Gonzales (7-1) and 154-pounder Joe Barten (2-1).
Girls basketball
Van Buren County 55, Wapello 38: A slow start and a rough finish doomed Wapello Tuesday against Van Buren County.
The Arrows trailed 14-5 after one quarter but bounced back to play the Warriors (14-5) more than even over the next two, staying within seven points entering the fourth.
That's when Van Buren took over, however, outscoring Wapello 17-7 the rest of the way.
Lindsy Massner led Wapello (8-12) with 12 points and Tatum Wolford chipped in 11.
Louisa-Muscatine 62, Highland 34: Ten different Falcons scored as Louisa-Muscatine cruised to an SEISC North win over Highland on Tuesday.
Kylee Sanders and Kaylee Corbin each scored 18 points and Raegan Downing 10 for L-M (8-6).
The Falcons built a 13-point halftime lead against Highland (2-12), then expanded it to 24 by the start of the fourth.
Boys basketball
Wapello 62, Louisa-Muscatine 29: Wapello outscored L-M 20-6 in the first quarter and cruised from there in the SEISC North matchup.
Trenton Murray scored 20 to lead Wapello (14-2) with Maddox Griffin adding 17.
Freshman Ty Northrup led the Falcons with six points.