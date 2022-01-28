Prep report: Wilton's Drake become school's top career scorer

LISBON — Over the course of a 60-24 victory in nonconference play at Lisbon High School, the Wilton Beavers’ Kelsey Drake poured in 30 points, which put her atop the school’s all-time career scoring list.

The win brought Drake’s total to 1,405 as she sits just two points shy of 400 points for the season. Wilton (11-6) also saw Ella Caffery net her 500th career point against the Lions (6-13).

L-M takes care of Columbus: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons held a 10-point lead after one quarter of play and expanded on the advantage with each period to follow, ending in a 59-27 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win for the Falcons at L-M High School.

The Falcons (12-3, 10-3 SEISC) more than doubled the Columbus (3-14, 2-11) score at the half (31-15), then closed the door on the Wildcats in the second half, which began with a 15-3 Falcon run over the course of the third.

Durant needs extra time to get by Marquette: Even after the Durant Wildcats took a 42-30 lead into the fourth quarter of its nonconference game against Marquette Catholic, it took overtime for the Wildcats to get the 53-47 win at Durant High School.