Prep report: Wilton's Drake become school's top career scorer

LISBON — Over the course of a 60-24 victory in nonconference play at Lisbon High School, the Wilton Beavers’ Kelsey Drake poured in 30 points, which put her atop the school’s all-time career scoring list.
The win brought Drake’s total to 1,405 as she sits just two points shy of 400 points for the season. Wilton (11-6) also saw Ella Caffery net her 500th career point against the Lions (6-13).
L-M takes care of Columbus: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons held a 10-point lead after one quarter of play and expanded on the advantage with each period to follow, ending in a 59-27 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win for the Falcons at L-M High School.
The Falcons (12-3, 10-3 SEISC) more than doubled the Columbus (3-14, 2-11) score at the half (31-15), then closed the door on the Wildcats in the second half, which began with a 15-3 Falcon run over the course of the third.
Durant needs extra time to get by Marquette: Even after the Durant Wildcats took a 42-30 lead into the fourth quarter of its nonconference game against Marquette Catholic, it took overtime for the Wildcats to get the 53-47 win at Durant High School.
It's the first win for Durant (6-12) over Marquette Catholic (8-10) since Nov. 2015 (five meetings).
Boys basketball
Wilton slides past Lisbon in OT: The Wilton Beavers had three players score 20 points or more and needed all of them as it took overtime to earn a 74-67 nonconference win at Lisbon High School against the Lions.
Caden Kirkman finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to go with an assist and a steal for Wilton (13-4) while teammates Aiden Walker added 21 and Landyn Putman 20. Lisbon (14-3) had to rebound to force an extra five minutes after trailing 17-8 at the end of the first.
Falcons get second win: While the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons needed overtime against the Columbus Wildcats to earn win No. 2 on the season, L-M owned the extra period, ultimately winning, 33-27, at Louisa-Muscatine High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
The Wildcats (3-14, 2-11 SEISC) were held to just two points in the extra frame after the teams ended the fourth tied at 25. L-M (2-13, 2-10) trailed 17-14 at the end of the third quarter, but managed to even things to force OT.
Both teams returned to the court Friday night, with L-M home for Lone Tree and Columbus home for Highland.
Marquette Catholic edges Durant: Marquette Catholic scored four of the five total points scored in the overtime period against the Durant Wildcats in nonconference play at Durant High School.
The sides ended regulation tied at 50 after the Wildcats (4-13) led by 10 at halftime. Evan Scott led Marquette Catholic (10-8) with 16 points.
Wrestling
Wapello takes three wins at triangular: The Wapello Indians beat all three dual competitors at New London High School, getting the better of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference competitors. The Indians beat Pekin by a 54-23 final, Van Buren County (57-9) and New London (54-26).
Zach Harbinson (28-11), Wapello's 120-pounder, won a pair of contested matches, both by pin-fall at the forfeit-heavy meet. The Indians needed only one contested win to beat New London, two against Pekin and four versus Van Buren County.
Wapello wrestles at the SEISC meet on Saturday at Mediapolis High School.
Columbus-WMU goes 3-0: The Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats defeated a trio of other Southeast Iowa Super Conference teams at Highland High School while Louisa-Muscatine finished the meet 0-3.
Columbus-WMU got the better of Cardinal, 51-18, as well as Highland (51-18) and L-M (45-30). Elsewhere, the Falcons were edged by Cardinal, 34-33, and beaten by Highland 40-21.
At the 120-pound class, Columbus' Ty Scorpil (34-7) won three contested matches with the Wildcats' 126-pounder Lane Scorpil (33-0), ranked second in Class 2A, won a pair of contested matches.