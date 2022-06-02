PREP REPORT: Wilton's Madlock erupts at plate; Comets' Wulf tosses no-hitter

DAVENPORT — The Class 2A third-ranked Wilton Beavers crushed non-conference opponent Davenport Central on Wednesday in Davenport, taking both games of a doubleheader by finals of 17-0 and 14-1.

In the nightcap, Wilton's Hayley Madlock drove in seven runs while hitting three home runs — a Wilton (6-2) program record — in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate that also resulted in her scoring three runs.

Taylor Drayfahl and Charlotte Brown each drove in two more Beaver runs. Drayfahl added a 2-for-4 effort with a double and RBI in Game 1. Madelyn Wade and Kinsey Drake chipped in three RBIs apiece between the two games.

Brown and Halee Driscoll handled pitching duties for Wilton in both games, with Brown getting two wins as the duo allowed just three Central (2-3) hits across the two games.

Madlock was 1-for-2 in the opener with an RBI.

Peyton Souhrada and Kaylee Coss each drove in two runs in the first game.

Wildcats can't finish off Golden Hawks: The Class 2A No. 13 Durant Wildcats held a 1-0 lead through five innings of play at home, but the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks mustered a pair in the top of the fifth and two more in the sixth to take a 4-1 outcome in River Valley Conference South play.

Ally Happ scored the Durant (2-4, 1-1 RVC) run and Bailey Kraklio had the RBI. Kylie Schult was in the circle for the Wildcats and took the loss. She allowed two earned runs and five Mid-Prairie (4-2, 2-3) hits.

West Liberty clobbers West Branch: A 13-run second inning paced the Class 3A No. 6 West Liberty Comets to a dominating 23-6 win at West Branch in a River Valley Conference South contest.

Finley Hall drove in five Comet runs. Seven more West Liberty (2-3, 1-0 RVC) players recorded at least one RBI.

Finley Hall ended the game 4-for-4 with a home run while Pearson Hall was 4-for-5 and also homered. The two Halls, along with big sister Sailor Hall and Sophie Buysse all went for doubles as well against the Bears (0-5, 0-3).

Sailor Hall picked up the win in the circle, throwing four innings and giving up four hits.

Columbus goes wild on New London: The Columbus Wildcats put up six runs in the first and four more in the second to cruise to a 14-1 win over New London at home in a crossover game between teams in opposite divisions of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

Jocelyn Fulton drove in three runs for the Wildcats (5-3) while Libby White, Audrey Hoback and Lilly Clark each had two and Lecet Quiroz one.

Lily Coil and Fulton both went 3-for-3 at the plate and Quiroz finished 2-of-2.

Coil got the win for Columbus, allowing just two hits and one New London (0-4) earned run.

L-M grits out victory over Central Lee: The Class 2A No. 12 Louisa-Muscatine Falcons toughed out a 3-1 win over Central Lee at L-M High School.

L-M (7-1) had its first two hitters in the lineup score runs in McKenna Hohenadel and McKenzie Kissell with RBIs from McKenzie Kissell, Brynn Jeamby and Hannah Kissell.

Central Lee (4-1) was only allowed three hits by Piper Brant and the L-M defense. Brant got the win and worked all seven innings in the circle for the Falcons.

Arrows squeak by Panthers: The Wapello Arrows' second inning run stood as the game's only run in a 1-0 defeat of non-conference opponent Mount Pleasant.

Megan Reid drove in the run for Wapello (4-2) to score Emily Hemphill.

Hemphill and Ada Boysen each went 2-of-4 at the plate with one of Hemphill's going for a double. Boysen pitched and got the win, throwing seven innings and allowing four Mount Pleasant (1-4) hits while striking out nine.

Baseball

Wulf tosses no-hitter in West Liberty win: West Liberty's Caleb Wulf threw a complete game no-hitter against the West Branch Bears.

The Comets won, 8-0, at West Branch, and received a two-RBI outing from Tytan Griffith at the play. Ty Jones, Drake Collins, Ryker Dengler and Seth Axsom all chipped in by driving in West Liberty (2-4) runs.

West Branch (2-3) hitters struck out 13 times. The Bears were able to draw three walk but weren't able to stand in the way of Wulf getting the win on the mound.

Jones was 3-for-4 at the plate for the Comets while Dengler had two hits in three at-bats.

Durant takes one against Golden Hawks: All nine runs scored between the Durant Wildcats and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks were scored in the first two innings of play at Durant High School as the home Wildcats earned the 5-4 win in River Valley Conference South action.

Ben Orr went 1-for-2 with a free pass after getting plunked by a pitch. Orr drove in three runs for conference-leading Durant (5-2, 3-1 RVC). Ethan Gast had the other RBI. Nolan DeLong scored twice in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while Gast crossed the plate once for a run scored and equaled DeLong's effort hitting with a pair of singles in three at-bats.

Gast started on the mound and received the win. He threw 110 pitches and gave up four hits and four earned runs. Orr came on for the last out to close the door on Mid-Prairie (4-2, 1-2).

Hawks drop Falcons: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons fell behind early at home and couldn't make up the difference, ultimately succumbing to a 14-6 final against the Central Lee Hawks in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

The first inning saw the sides go without a run, but L-M (1-5) allowed three Central Lee (2-3) runs to cross the plate in the second and six more in the fourth.

L-M tried to counter with one in the second and fourth plus a big fourth inning with four runs, but the Hawks proved too much.

Braedyn Van Auken had a 2-for-4 day for L-M at the plate. On the mound, Bryar Runnells took the loss. He threw four-plus innings and gave up seven earned runs.

Williamsburg routs Wilton: The Wilton Beavers gave up 12 runs over the first two innings of play at Williamsburg High School to fall to the Raiders in the non-conference game, 12-0.

Trey O'Neil led Williamsburg (7-5) by going 2-of-2 with four RBIs. Drew Keith, mason Ormsby and Landyn Putman all saw time on the mound for Wilton (0-5). Putman took the loss.

