PREP REPORT: Wulf, Orr lead area all-district baseball nods; L-M softball takes 5th at state

West Liberty had three players recognized on the Class 2A Iowa High School Baseball Coaches' Association's all-district teams, which were released on Wednesday.

The Comets' Caleb Wulf was a first team selection to the 2A Southeast district team. He was joined on the first team by Durant's Ben Orr as a utility player.

Second team selections included Durant's Ethan Gast (shortstop), West Liberty's Drake Collins (pitcher), West Liberty's Colin Cassady (utility) and Wilton's Mason Ormsby (utility).

On the 4A Southeast team, Muscatine's Xavier Lerma was named to the second team as a catcher, while Doug Custis also made the team as a utility player.

Wulf’s ERA of 0.90 ranked 16th in 2A and his WHIP of 0.92 was top 20. Of the hurlers above him, only two spent more time on the mound than the West Liberty senior, who worked 54 ⅔ innings and struck out 92, fifth-most in his 2A.

Wulf also did work with the bat, hitting .404 over 89 at-bats with 23 RBIs.

For Durant, Orr batted .468 in 62 at-bats. That included five doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He also went 3-0 pitching with a 2.82 ERA in just over 27 innings.

Along with Wulf, Collins and Cassady were key cogs on Comet squad that finished a game shy of state. Collins worked 48 innings on the mound and went 4-3 with a 1.75 ERA.

Collins hit .280 while Cassady went for an average of .360 with 29 runs scored.

Gast hit .481 in his final season with the Wildcats. He added 24 runs and 11 RBIs while also seeing over 40 innings on the mound.

At Wilton, Ormsby hit a team-high .367 as a senior.

For the Muskies, the senior Custis hit .347 while the junior Lerma batted .333. The two combined for 29 RBIs.

Softball

L-M takes fifth in 2A: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons placed at the state softball tournament for the fourth time in five years by tying for fifth place at the 2022 games.

Louisa-Muscatine did so by defeating Logan-Magnolia in the Class 2A consolation round, 7-2, on Wednesday at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

The Falcons (26-9) entered as the No. 7 seed, but beat third-seeded Logan-Magnolia on the back of a complete game, 11-strikeout effort by pitcher Piper Brant, whose senior season ends with a record of 21-3 with the win. Brant also supplied some offense, going 3 for 4 with a double and pair of RBIs at the plate.

Junior Jersey Lessenger added two RBIs in going 2 for 3 and Hannah Kissell drove in a Falcon run.

After entering state unbeaten at 28-0, Logan-Magnolia ended the season on a two-game losing skid after being beaten by Wilton in the quarterfinals, 7-4, and L-M.

In her final game as a Falcon, McKenna Hohenadel punctuated her five-year varsity career by going 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. She ends the season with 27 stolen bases, a single-season school record.