PREP REPORT: Yahn, Toborg lead Muskies on MAC team

After finishing fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Muscatine baseball team had two members selected to the all-conference second team to go with three honorable mentions.
The Muskies finished the season with an overall record of 22-15 to go with a mark of 9-9 in MAC play.
After going 18-0 within the conference, Pleasant Valley swept the individual awards. Spartan head coach Derek Stecklein was named MAC coach of the year and senior Alex Clemons received player of the year recognition.
For Muscatine, a pair of versatile seniors made the MAC second team in Noah Yahn and Dawson Toborg. Both missed time this season with health issues, but turned in solid campaigns in 2021.
Yahn, who had shoulder problems early on and a broken nose later in the season but only missed three games, was selected as an outfielder, Toborg as a pitcher.
Offensively, Yahn hit .385 in 96 at-bats to go with 20 RBIs and 37 hits, five of which went for extra bases. He also stole 29 bases this season, a mark that tied for best in the MAC with Bettendorf's Zach Gardon.
Between pitching and center field, Yahn's season fielding percentage exceeded 95% on 64 total chances. On the mound, Yahn was 1-2 with 3.90 earned run average in over 23 innings pitched.
Toborg was with the team to begin the season, but missed the first 11 games to further examine a heart condition before getting the go-ahead to play.
After joining the team, he went 4-1 on the mound with a 2.45 ERA, throwing over 34 innings for head coach Grant Pippert. Only sophomore Xavier Lerma threw more innings for the Muskies (36).
Seniors Josh Dieckman and Diego Rangel as well as junior Doug Custis were named honorable mentions.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Sam Skarich, jr., North Scott; Noah Mack, jr., Assumption; Blake Gaskey, sr., Davenport North
Catcher -- Ryan Campbell, jr., North Scott
First base -- Alex Clemons, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second base -- Ben Mason, sr., Central DeWitt
Shortstop -- Roderick Tanamor, so., Assumption
Third base -- Zach Garton, sr., Bettendorf
Outfield -- Ryan Mumey, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jacob Ripple, sr., Bettendorf; Zane Beebe, sr., Davenport North; Noah Young, so., North Scott
Utility -- Jai Jensen, sr., Clinton; Seth Clausen, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second team
Pitchers -- AJ Bynum, so., Pleasant Valley; Dawson Toborg, sr., Muscatine; Chance Dreyer, so., Davenport West
Catcher -- Dominic DeLaPaz, sr., Davenport West
First base -- Michael Ray, jr., Davenport West
Second base -- Ryan Sanders, jr., North Scott
Shortstop -- Henry Bloom, sr., Central DeWitt
Third base -- Clayton Spratt, sr., Davenport North
Outfield -- Max Stein, jr., Assumption; Matthew Meyer, sr., Pleasant Valley; Noah Yahn, sr., Muscatine; Koal Bossom, sr., Central DeWitt
Utility -- Boomer Johnson, sr., Central DeWitt; Barrett Lindmark, jr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Keegan Shovlain, jr.; Jay Costello, jr.; Alex Good, so.
Bettendorf -- Carter Furness, so.; Luke Bohonek, so.; Lucas Bowie, sr.
Central DeWitt -- Noah Thein, sr.; John McConohy, sr.; Kaiden Muhl, sr.
Clinton -- Addison Binnie, so.; Zeiv Presson, jr.; Logan Mulholland, jr.
Davenport Central -- Andrew Hutchcroft, sr.; Cade Amato, sr.; Nick Hartje, sr.
Davenport North -- Nolan Mosier, so.; Jayden Noriega, sr.; Jacob Lechvar, sr.
Davenport West -- Peyton Thompson, sr.; Justin Saskowski, jr.; Hunter Runge, sr.
Muscatine -- Doug Custis, jr.; Josh Dieckman, sr.; Diego Rangel, sr.
North Scott -- Parker Ruth, sr.; Cody Sunny, jr.; Alex Dickman, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Ryan Thoreson, jr.; Brooks Reiter, sr.; Alex Melvin, sr.
Player of the year: Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley)
Coach of the year: Derek Stecklein (Pleasant Valley)