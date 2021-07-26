PREP REPORT: Yahn, Toborg lead Muskies on MAC team

After finishing fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Muscatine baseball team had two members selected to the all-conference second team to go with three honorable mentions.

The Muskies finished the season with an overall record of 22-15 to go with a mark of 9-9 in MAC play.

After going 18-0 within the conference, Pleasant Valley swept the individual awards. Spartan head coach Derek Stecklein was named MAC coach of the year and senior Alex Clemons received player of the year recognition.

For Muscatine, a pair of versatile seniors made the MAC second team in Noah Yahn and Dawson Toborg. Both missed time this season with health issues, but turned in solid campaigns in 2021.

Yahn, who had shoulder problems early on and a broken nose later in the season but only missed three games, was selected as an outfielder, Toborg as a pitcher.

Offensively, Yahn hit .385 in 96 at-bats to go with 20 RBIs and 37 hits, five of which went for extra bases. He also stole 29 bases this season, a mark that tied for best in the MAC with Bettendorf's Zach Gardon.