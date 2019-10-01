Cross country
Muskie girls 9th, boys 10th in Iowa City: The Muscatine boys and girls cross country teams finished 9th and 10th, respectively, at the Iowa City West Invitational on Tuesday at Ashton Cross County Course.
Rylee Blake led the way for the Muskie girls with an 18th-place finish in a time of 21 minutes, 22.1 seconds. Gwen Kuhl was the next highest finisher in a time of 24:32.2 for Muscatine, which finished with a team total of 241. Cedar Rapids Prairie won the girls meet with three top five finishers.
Sophomore Sam Gordon finished 20th place in 17:35.2 to pace the Muscatine boys, which placed 10th with 256 points.
Head coach Chris Foxen was pleased with Gordon's race.
"Sam Gordon ran a great race in adverse conditions. It was a not a PR but he ran well given the heat and soft terrain," Foxen said. "To place in the top 20 at this meet is a great sign moving forward."
Eli Roeth earned a top-50 finish for the Muskies, coming in at 48th in a time of 18:19.7. Prairie also won the boys meet with the top two finishers.
— Staff report
