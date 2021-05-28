PREP REPORT

Softball

Wapello falls to 3A fourth-ranked West Burlington: A three-run first and two-run third inning proved to be plenty of offense for the Falcons of West Burlington against the Wapello Arrows.

Wapello scored two in the fourth, but was upended by a 5-2 final.

The Arrows have dropped the first two games of the season while the win moves West Burlington to 4-0 on the season.

Wapello is scheduled to play in a weekend tournament in Williamsburg starting today with the Arrows' first game scheduled for 10:45 a.m. against Grinnell at the Williamsburg Rec Center.

Weather puts halt to prep schedule

Several games were called off because of the weather Friday. Among those were softball and baseball contests slated to be played at Louisa-Muscatine high school against Highland.

No make-ups dates are known at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0