Prep report

VOLLEYBALL
Muskies on losing end of MAC contest against Bett: The Muskies recorded 29 kills to Bettendorf's 40 as the Class 5A No. 13 Bulldogs came away with the Mississippi Athletic Conference win in Bettendorf (25-21, 25-21, 25-15).
Meadow Freers had nine kills and two blocks for Muscatine, both team-highs in those categories. Ashlyn McGinnis notched 19 assists and a dozen digs while Grace Bode had 18 digs to go with the Muskies' lone ace serve.
Hannah Jansen added seven kills and a block while Bree Seaman, Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig each had three or more kills.
Bree Seaman and Jansen also reached double figures in kills as well for Muscatine (10-8).
Lillie Petersen led Bettendorf (12-10) with 13 kills. Ellie Erpelding and Dalaney Yeggy combined for 30 assists.
Muscatine will play a weekend tournament at Cedar Rapids Prairie before returning to MAC play next Tuesday at MHS against 4A second-ranked North Scott.
West Liberty dominates Durant: The West Liberty volleyball allowed Durant to reach double figures during only the first set of play Tuesday night at Durant High School, as the Class 3A fourth-ranked Comets put away the Wildcats in three sets (25-16, 25-9, 25-7) in River Valley Conference play.
Brooklyn Buysse had 29 assists for West Liberty (18-0) while Macy Daufeldt finished with 19 kills, both high marks for the contest. Brooklyn Buysse chipped in seven kills while Monica Morales led the match in digs with 19. Sophie Buysse added a dozen digs and seven kills.
Rylee Goodale led the Comet serving attack with three of the team's eight aces.
Shannon Head led Durant (3-14) with eight assists and eight digs while Katelynn Toft went for four kills and.
West Liberty is home Thursday night for a highly-anticipated match against 2A second-ranked Wilton at West Liberty. Durant is at 2A No. 12 West Branch on Thursday.
Wilton disposes of West Branch in straight sets: Class 2A second-ranked Wilton gave West Branch little slack Tuesday night at Wilton High School as the Beavers scored a three-set sweep (25-10, 25-19, 25-20).
Wilton celebrated a highly-decorated senior class, among those setter Ella Caffery as well as hitters Kelsey Drake, Carly Puffer, Alexa Garvin and specialists Peyton Souhrada and Mallory Lange.
Caffery had 26 assists and 19 digs for Wilton (21-1) while Drake went for 15 kills. It was Puffer, though, who led the Beavers in kills with 16.
Souhrada had four ace serves for Wilton, as Garvin and Taylor Drayfahl each added three in the 12-ace effort by the Beavers as a team.
Wilton plays at 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty on Thursday in RVC play.
Cross country
Muscatine girls place fifth, boys seventh at Iowa City West Invitational: Karly Ricketts took 17th to lead the Muscatine girls cross country team to a fifth-place finish in Iowa City.
Ella Brewer took 20th for the girls while Aidan Armstrong's 16th place finish was tops for the boys, who took seventh.
The Muskie girls team finished with a team score of 95. Marion won with a score of 44. The boys team's final tally was 174. Host Iowa City West's 30 edged runner-up Marion's 31.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Muscatine tops North in pool: Muscatine won 10 of 12 events despite several of its top swimmers not partaking in the varsity competition.
The final score was 122 to 48.
Muscatine won the three relays, took the top three spots in four events.