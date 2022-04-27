PREP REPORT: Central girls tennis gets the better of MHS

The Muscatine High School girls tennis team was competitive in more matches than the 8-1 final against Davenport Central would show, but the Muskies were again bested by a Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent.

Muscatine won a No. 2 doubles pairing of Grace Brookhart and Zara Stoltzfus. The duo defeated Kelly Lowe and Dontayvia Kirk in three sets (5-7, 6-2, 10-6).

Both Stoltzfus and Brookhart were hard outs in singles competition, though their Blue Devil counterparts each got three-set wins.

Grace Brookhart nearly added another Muskie win, but was defeated by Emily McMahon, 5-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Boys tennis

Central drops MHS 6-3: The Muscatine Muskies’ two-match win streak as a team came to a halt in suffering a 6-3 defeat to the Davenport Central Blue Devils in Davenport.

Muscatine got off to a promising start, taking two singles matches in the No. 1 and No. 2 position with Sam Emmert beating Central’s Jacob Fee (6-4, 6-1) and Sam Emmert’s win over Alex Lester, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1).

However, the Muskies’ only other win came in doubles play, where Emmert and Noah Zobel found victory over Lester and Darrian Helstrom, 6-4, 6-4.

Muscatine plays at West on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Muscatine beats Blue Devils: Sophia Thomas scored three of the Muskies' four goals as Muscatine blanked Davenport Central, 4-0, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

Mya Jansen had two assists for Class 3A eighth-ranked Muscatine and Hannah Jansen added another as the Muskies (5-1) recovered from their first loss of the season, which came to sixth-ranked Waukee Northwest.

Boys soccer

MHS bests Assumption: The Class 3A No. 14 Muscatine Muskies scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 road defeat of Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport Assumption, ranked 15th in 1A.

Ty Cozad had the game's only score on a Nate Larsen assist.

The Muskies (6-3) host Davenport Central on Thursday.

Track and field

Boys Columbus wins sixth meet of season: The Columbus Wildcats boys team won the Savage Relays at Sigourney High School by scoring 104.5 points.

The girls came in ninth out of 13 teams with a score of 25. Pekin (130) ran away with the girls side.

For the boys, Isaac Acosta won the 1,600 and took second in the 3,200 while Freddy Vergara took the 3,200. The boys team also put forth a winning distance medley relay.

Kaden Amigon won the 100 and was runner-up in the 200 and long jump. Columbus' 4x800 took second as well.

Wapello girls set new school records: Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner, Quinn Veach and Serah Shafer bested the school record in the 4x100. Three of the four were a part of setting last season at the Class 1A state meet.

The new mark sits at 51.48 seconds. The group set it at the Chris Selby Invitational at New London High School. The old best time swapped Veach for the since-graduated Gracie Gustison.

Shafer also set a new program best in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.72.

No team scores were reported.

Boys golf

West Liberty fourth: West Liberty Country Club hosted the Comets’ varsity invitational, where the home team finished fourth with a score of 362 in 18-hole play.

West Branch had the top team score at 334, with Mid-Prairie (335) just behind and Clear Creek Amana (339) third. Wilton (380) ended in seventh place while Durant (391) finished 10th.

Tipton’s Bob Ryan was the meet’s medalist. He shot a 78, beating teammate Tristin Sorgenfrey for the day’s best round by two strokes.

West Liberty’s Ty Jones shot an 84, which was fourth individually. Comet Colin Cassady was also inside the top 10 with a card showing 89 while West Liberty’s Cael Daufeldt placed just outside the top 10 with a 93, which tied Wilton’s Nolan Townsend, who had the Beavers’ best score.

Girls golf

Muskies take one on chin against North: Kate Manjoine golfed a 59 at Geneva Golf and Country Club to lead the Muskies.

Muscatine, however, finished behind Davenport North at the Mississippi Athletic Conference dual with a score of 522. Davenport North scored a 243.

Ava Daufeldt shot a 61 for Muscatine while Eve Millage went for a 67 and Ellyse Shippee a 68.

"I saw some good shots out there from the girls today," MHS head coach Scott Schultz said, "but we're still needing to find that right formula to reduce mistakes and take advantage of scoring opportunities. The weather has not been on our side to always maximize our practice time."

