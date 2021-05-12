PREP REPORT

Boys tennis

Emmert places third at district meet for Muskies: Sam Emmert defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Will Barker 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of Muscatine's district meet at North Scott High School in Eldridge.

Pleasant Valley ran away with the competition, scoring 31 team points. The next closest was Kennedy, runner-up with 14. Dubuque Senior (11) was third.

Muscatine scored four points and came in sixth.

Emmert was set to play PV's Brady Adams in the third-place match, but Adams withdrew due to an injury, giving Emmert the win.

