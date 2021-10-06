PREP REPORT

Volleyball
Muscatine flashes potential in loss to North Scott: Though it came in a loss, the Muscatine volleyball team proved more than game for Class 4A second-ranked North Scott in Muscatine Tuesday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
The Lady Lancers took the match in three sets (25-20, 25-23, 25-19).
As the Muskies (11-13, 1-6 MAC) get ready for the stretch run, putting up a tough match against a highly-ranked team was a confidence booster for the Muskies, who have lost seven of their last eight matches.
North Scott (21-4, 5-2 MAC) was led by Grace Graham's 14 kills, which ended as the game high. Nora Ralfs dished out 25 assists, a number matched by Muscatine's Ashlyn McGinnis.
McGinnis, a senior, also went for a dozen digs.
Carley Bredar led the match in digs with 25 for the Lancers while senior Grace Bode led Muscatine with 15.
Sophomore Hannah Jansen led the Muskies in kills with 12. Bree Seaman and Brylee Seaman combined for nine more.
Muscatine's schedule has two more MAC matches left, the first of which is Thursday at Clinton, while the season finale is a week from Thursday on Oct. 14 against Davenport North at MHS.
Columbus loses four-set match to Hillcrest Academy: A back-and-forth Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup against the Hillcrest Ravens at Columbus High School left the home Wildcats with a defeat in four sets (17-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-21).
Hillcrest Academy's Norah Yoder went for 21 assists while teammate Esther Hughes had 10 kills. Defensively, the Ravens were led by Malia Yoder's 15 digs. All those Hillcrest Academy marks finished as highs for the match.
The Ravens also went for 18 ace serves as a team, led by seven by Kylee Statler. Columbus had 15, led by Noemy Navarra's half-dozen.
Columbus' Sera Vela had 15 assits while Victoria Howell and Lily Coil combined for 17 kills. Coil also had the Wildcat high for digs with eight.
Wapello bests L-M in straight sets: The Wapello Arrows sailed to a Southeast Iowa Super Conference win Tuesday night by sweeping Loiusa-Muscatine (25-18, 25-6, 25-14).
Morgan Richenberger and Serah Shafer distributed a combined 25 assists in the win, with Lindsy Massner ending with the high mark for kills with 11. Emily Hemphill added 10 and Patricia hank seven as the team recorded a .403 efficiency rate on kill attempts.
Massner also led the Arrows in digs with six while Shafer and Hemphill had five apiece. Richenberger and Massner each had five ace serves as well as Wapello notched 14 aces as a team.
Wapello (22-10, 5-0 SEISC) is on the road against Mediapolis Thursday while Louisa-Muscatine (5-12, 1-4 SEISC) is home for Winfield-Mount Union Thursday. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.
Girls swimming
Muskies outmatched against PV: The Pleasant Valley Spartans accumulated 121 team points to Muscatine's 65 Tuesday night at Pleasant Valley High School.
The Spartans won 9 of 12 events.
Muscatine was victorious in the 200 freestyle relay. That group consisted of Maddie Fisher, Abby Lear, Cate Lear and Elysse Shippee, who combined to produce a time of 1:46.10, beating the second place PV team by just over four seconds.
Abby Lear won the 50 freestyle (25.36) as well as the 100 free (55.02). In the 50 free, the Muskie senior beat PV's Grace Veach by less than a second while beating runner-up Abby Buechel by over two seconds. Abby Lear has already qualified for state in both events.