PREP REPORT

Volleyball

Muscatine flashes potential in loss to North Scott: Though it came in a loss, the Muscatine volleyball team proved more than game for Class 4A second-ranked North Scott in Muscatine Tuesday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Lancers took the match in three sets (25-20, 25-23, 25-19).

As the Muskies (11-13, 1-6 MAC) get ready for the stretch run, putting up a tough match against a highly-ranked team was a confidence booster for the Muskies, who have lost seven of their last eight matches.

North Scott (21-4, 5-2 MAC) was led by Grace Graham's 14 kills, which ended as the game high. Nora Ralfs dished out 25 assists, a number matched by Muscatine's Ashlyn McGinnis.

McGinnis, a senior, also went for a dozen digs.

Carley Bredar led the match in digs with 25 for the Lancers while senior Grace Bode led Muscatine with 15.

Sophomore Hannah Jansen led the Muskies in kills with 12. Bree Seaman and Brylee Seaman combined for nine more.