Girls tennis
Muskies fall to Bulldogs: The Muscatine girls tennis team fell to Bettendorf 9-0 on Tuesday.
Muskies head coach Connie Czerwiec nonetheless was pleased with how her team competed against the Bulldogs. Muscatine's group of sophomores won a total of 13 games in the match.
"The girls fought hard," she said. "I am pleased with the number of games they won. It was great competition and I think they learned a lot tonight."
Boys tennis
Muscatine loses to Bettendorf: The Muscatine boys team suffered a 9-0 defeat against Bettendorf on Tuesday.
The Muskies took nine games in the loss to the eighth-ranked boys team in Class 2A.
Boys track and field
Wapello wins Indian Relays: The host Wapello boys track team won the Indian Relays on Tuesday, edging runner-up West Liberty 113-105. Wilton finished ninth in the 10-team event.
Aiden Housman won the 3,200 in a time of 10:42.89, one of three Wapello champions on the day joining T.J. Dirth in the discus and the 400-meter relay team.
West Liberty had five champions — Spencer Daufeldt in the shot put, Austin McMichael in the 110 hurdles as well as the shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 1,600 relay teams.
