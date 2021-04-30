PREP REPORT

Girls soccer
Muscatine splits two games at Burlington tournament: In the Muskies' first contest, three players scored two goals each in Meredith Connor, Mya Jansen and Ashlyn McGinnis as Muscatine blitzed Burlington-Notre Dame, 8-0.
However, the team fell 2-1 to Ames in the finale.
Against Class 2A No. 15 Burlington-Notre Dame, Sophia Thomas and Kylee Klimes had the other Muscatine goals. Lanie Weikert led the team in assists with two. Perla Rios, Kiley Randoll and Connor each set up goals as well while Abigail Rhoades kept a clean sheet in the Muscatine goal.
Against 3A No. 14 Ames, a first half goal by Thomas off a Connor assist got the Muskies out to a 1-0 lead, but Muscatine surrendered two goals in the second half in the loss.
Muscatine, ranked 10th in Class 3A, is now 7-2 on the season and will pick up Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday at home against Davenport Central.
Central Lee edges Wapello: Emma Schoonover scored in the 27th minute for the Arrows before Wapello and Central Lee went into halftime knotted at one apiece.
Central Lee would get the only second-half score, however, and keep Wapello winless on the season with a 2-1 win over the Arrows in Wapello.
The Arrows are now 0-5 on the season and are set to see action next against West Liberty at home on May 7.
Girls golf
Durant wins 18-hole tournament at Wahknosa: The Wildcats posted a team score of 387 to capture first place for the meet.
Monticello came in second with a score of 393 while Tipton came in third at 413.
Wilton (421) was fourth, West Liberty (444) sixth and Louisa-Muscatine (451) eighth. Columbus also competed, but did not register a team score.
Alli Nash of Tipton was medalist with an 80.
Muskies take third at Mount Pleasant invitational: Kenni Hawkins shot a 108 to lead the Muscatine girls golf team to a third place finish in Mount Pleasant in a six-team, 18-hole outing.
Iowa City Liberty took the team prize by shooting a 350. Ottumwa ended up in second at 454. Host Mount Pleasant tied Muscatine at 456, but the Muskies finished in third by taking the tie-break.
"I was very pleased with the girls' consistency over the front nine and back," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "They all had some shining moments today, so to speak."
Eve Millage posted the second-lowest Muskie score with a 112, followed by Kate Manjoine's 116 and Kaitlyn McGinnis' 120.
Girls track and field
West Liberty produces winner at home meet: West Liberty won a number of events at its home track and field invitational.
The Comets were strong in the field events as Rilee Han jumped five feet to win the high jump and Macy Daufeldt went 17 feet, 3 inches for first place in the long jump.
Daufeldt also won the 200-meter dash.
Han teamed with Sammi Goodale, Sydney Rivera and Alissa Sanchez to close the meet out with a victory in the 4x400.