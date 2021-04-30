PREP REPORT

Girls soccer

Muscatine splits two games at Burlington tournament: In the Muskies' first contest, three players scored two goals each in Meredith Connor, Mya Jansen and Ashlyn McGinnis as Muscatine blitzed Burlington-Notre Dame, 8-0.

However, the team fell 2-1 to Ames in the finale.

Against Class 2A No. 15 Burlington-Notre Dame, Sophia Thomas and Kylee Klimes had the other Muscatine goals. Lanie Weikert led the team in assists with two. Perla Rios, Kiley Randoll and Connor each set up goals as well while Abigail Rhoades kept a clean sheet in the Muscatine goal.

Against 3A No. 14 Ames, a first half goal by Thomas off a Connor assist got the Muskies out to a 1-0 lead, but Muscatine surrendered two goals in the second half in the loss.

Muscatine, ranked 10th in Class 3A, is now 7-2 on the season and will pick up Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday at home against Davenport Central.

Central Lee edges Wapello: Emma Schoonover scored in the 27th minute for the Arrows before Wapello and Central Lee went into halftime knotted at one apiece.