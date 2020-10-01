PREP REPORT

Prep boys cross country

Columbus third at meet: The Columbus boys cross country team finished third in the 11-team Winfield-Mount Union meet Thursday.

The Wildcats finished with 91 points, again behind top-ranked Class 2A Danville-New London’s 15 points and just two points behind Class 3A Burlington. Columbus, which is one of five Teams to Watch in the latest Class 1A rankings, has yet to lose to a 1A team.

“The addition of Burlington this year for the first time made this a tougher meet,” said coach Steve Riley. “But still, we were competitive with some very strong runners. This team rises to the occasion every meet.”

Isaac Acosta was the top Wildcat in the 5K race, placing ninth in a time of 18:13.

Wapello placed sixth with 161 team points and Louisa-Muscatine (183) was seventh.

Prep girls cross country

Sipes paces Columbus: Averi Sipes led the Columbus Wildcats with her 26th-place finish in a time of 26:03 at the Winfield-Mount Union 5K race and was followed closely by teammate Kimberly Gonzalez a spot behind with a 26:07 clocking.