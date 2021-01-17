PREP REPORT

Wrestling
Muskies finish sixth in Cedar Rapids: Muscatine scored 159 team points to finish just outside the top five at the J-Hawk Invitational at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
Pleasant Valley was the top team at the event, scoring 199.5 points, followed by West Des Moines Valley (182.5), Alburnett (170) and Fort Madison (166). The host team took fifth with 165 points.
Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh were winners for MHS. Nimely took the 170-pound weight class by pinning PV's Ryan Kammerer in just over a minute and a half. Deseh scored a 1-0 decision over Bryan Jurado of West Des Moines Valley in the heavyweight title bout.
Gage Stevens also had a solid tournament for the Muskies. Stevens took second, being pinned in the 145-pound championship in the second period.
Mason Crabtee (138) took fourth, as did Nathan Beatty at 220. Kaden Fisher (195) and Gavin McLeod (106) finished fifth. Garrett Head (126) and Jett Fridley (152) placed sixth.
Wilton second, L-M 13th at Marion Invitational: Kael Brisker gave the Wilton Beavers a title at the 138-pound weight class with a 9-3 decision over Kain Luensman of Monticello in the championship match.
Kolton Cruse also won a title for Wilton. Cruse pinned Landon Kirby of Grinnell in the third to win the 152-pound championship.
Brody Brisker (106) took third for the Beavers, as did Garrett Burkle at 113, Kaden Shirk (160) and Johnathan Lilly (195).
L-M top finishers were Kendal Pugh (160) and Spencer Kessel (220). Both took fourth.
Comets take fifth at Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational: West Liberty's 156.5 points were good enough to slide into the top five in the 13-team field at the tournament in Solon.
Lisbon finished on top with 288.5 points. North Scott (259) took second and CR Prairie (177.5) third. Pella edged the Comets for fourth with 160.5 points.
Felipe Molina (195) and Kobe Simon (220) both lost decisions in their title matches to take second.
West Liberty received a trio of third-place finishes in Joshua Zeman at 138, Drake Collins at 152 and Lake Newton at 160.
The Comets also placed Colin Cassady (106), Alex Beaver (120) and Diego Gonzales (132) fourth.
Wapello's depth produces fourth-place finish: Although the Indians didn't advance a wrestler to the championship round of the WACO Warrior Invitational, the team scored 118 points, good for fourth place.
New London's 134 was the top team score. Mid-Prairie (122) and Pekin (118.5) rounded out the top three.
Wapello placed 11 wrestlers, led by third-place finishers Dawson Tipps at 106, Zach Harrbison (113), Mathew Helsher (126), Chase Witte (138), and Christopher Ewart (145).
Boys swimming
Muskies taken second at Grayhound Invite: Ryan Boeding's wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle paced Muscatine to 342 team points and a second-place finish behind Davenport Central (383 points) at the 46th annual event in Burlington.
Boeding took the 50 free in 22 seconds flat and the 100 in 49.16. Muskie Nolan Recker took third in that race, finishing in 23.68.
The Muskies' 200 medley relay placed second to open the meet with a time of 1:49.21. Dakota Dahlke, likewise, took second in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:27.75.
Alex Thurston's time of 1:10.78 was good for third in the 100 breaststroke. The Muskies' 400 freestyle relay (3:36.42) also took third.
Boys basketball
Wapello takes lopsided win over Lone Tree: Tade Parson led the Indians with 16 points, and Maddox Griffin added 15 as Wapello beat up on the Lions, to the tune of a 69-42 final.
Trenton Murray gave Wapello a third scorer in double figures, he finished with 11 in the road win.
The Indians are off to an 11-1 start overall and remain perfect in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at 9-0. Wapello's next game is Tuesday at home against Pekin, who are 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the SEISC North.
Girls basketball
Arrows' defense anchors victory: The Lone Tree Lions scored just 19 points against Wapello, as the Arrows marched to a 42-19 win at Lone Tree.
Sammy Ewart led the way with a game-high 12 points. The Arrows also got solid contributions from several players, including Lindsy Massner, who ended with nine.
Wapello (5-8, 2-4 SEISC) takes on Pekin (7-7, 3-3 SEISC) at home Tuesday evening.