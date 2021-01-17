PREP REPORT

Kolton Cruse also won a title for Wilton. Cruse pinned Landon Kirby of Grinnell in the third to win the 152-pound championship.

Brody Brisker (106) took third for the Beavers, as did Garrett Burkle at 113, Kaden Shirk (160) and Johnathan Lilly (195).

L-M top finishers were Kendal Pugh (160) and Spencer Kessel (220). Both took fourth.

Comets take fifth at Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational: West Liberty's 156.5 points were good enough to slide into the top five in the 13-team field at the tournament in Solon.

Lisbon finished on top with 288.5 points. North Scott (259) took second and CR Prairie (177.5) third. Pella edged the Comets for fourth with 160.5 points.

Felipe Molina (195) and Kobe Simon (220) both lost decisions in their title matches to take second.

West Liberty received a trio of third-place finishes in Joshua Zeman at 138, Drake Collins at 152 and Lake Newton at 160.

The Comets also placed Colin Cassady (106), Alex Beaver (120) and Diego Gonzales (132) fourth.