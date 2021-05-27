PREP REPORT

Baseball

Durant 10 better than Northeast: The Wildcats put up six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 14-4 win over Northeast.

Nolan DeLong and Ben Orr had three hits each for the Wildcats in the victory. Aydin Flockhart, Koby Paulsen and Nate Dierickx added two more hits apiece.

Weather cancels other games

The damp weather cancelled the rest of the area's slate of games for baseball and softball.

The Fort Madison softball game at Muscatine has been rescheduled for June 22. No other make-up dates have been announced at this time.

