Girls basketball
Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland 42: Kylee Sanders set a school record with 34 points as Louisa-Muscatine cruised past Highland on Tuesday night.
Sanders made five 3-pointers among her 12 field goals to help the Falcons move to 9-3 on the season.
Hailee Sanders added eight points and McKenna Hohenadel and Raegan Downing added seven points apiece for L-M.
Keokuk 58, Wapello 50: The game was tied at halftime but Keokuk pulled away in the third quarter for the win.
Sammy Ewart led Wapello with 13 points and Holly Massner chipped in 12.
Boys basketball
Highland 63, Louisa-Muscatine 37: Brock Jeambey scored nine points and added three steals in the losing effort for the Falcons.
Emmanuel Walker added eight points for L-M.
