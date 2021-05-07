PREP REPORT

Girls golf

Durant takes third at Tigerette Classic: The Wildcats were led by Karissa Hoon's 100 for the 18-hole tournament.

Williamsburg had the event's best team score by golfing a 397 collectively. West Branch (402) was second.

Wilton (466) placed seventh and West Liberty (474) eighth.

Tipton's Alli Nash shot a 76 for the individual low score.

Emily Huston posted the Wildcats' second best score with a 102. Makenna Buesing (106) and Kiley Stineman (111) also factored into the scoring for Durant.

Boys soccer

Clinton upsets 1A No. 4 West Liberty in non-conference match: Clinton scored three times in the first half to upset Class 2A No. 4 West Liberty.

The Comets couldn't make up the gap as both teams were held scoreless over the final 40 minutes of play.

With the loss, the Comets fall to 9-3 overall.

Track & field

Area teams struggle at Thursday's RVC meet: On the boys side, Durant took 10th, West Liberty 11th and Wilton 14th at the River Valley Conference meet.