PREP REPORT

Baseball

Muskies use big innings to defeat CR Jefferson: A night after taking a doubleheader against Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Davenport Central, the Muscatine baseball team was back in action, this time against nonconference opponent Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

And the team continued its winning ways, beating the J-Hawks 12-2.

After being tied at two after the second inning on Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, the Muskies scored three in the third and opened up a 10-2 lead through the fifth inning.

The team is now 12-6 overall and has won eight of its last 10 games. Muscatine returns to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Monday, June 21, for a road doubleheader against Bettendorf.

Muscatine is 5-3 in conference play and is in fourth place behind Pleasant Valley, Davenport West and North Scott.

Softball

Durant falls to Davenport West: The Davenport West Falcons scored five run through the first three innings of play and doubled it to 10 by the end of the fifth while holding the Wildcats to a single run en route to a 11-1 win over Durant in Davenport in six innings.