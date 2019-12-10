CLINTON, Iowa — Though the score ended up relatively close, the Muscatine girls basketball team controlled the game against Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium on Tuesday night from beginning to end.
The Muskies won by nine, 38-29, but it was never in doubt.
With the win Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis gets an early advantage in the head-to-head battle against her former teammate at the University of Iowa, Clinton head coach Cathy Marx.
“Cathy’s great,” Orvis said. “She’s doing a nice job with that team and that program. They came to play hard … it was a good experience to look down the sideline and see my buddy there.”
As has become custom for the Muskies this season, their offensive attack was led by junior Zoey Long, who ended with a game-high 16 points.
The game was in hand for the Muskies late, but Long and junior Rylie Moss iced it by scoring the four Muskies fourth quarter points in the last two minutes of game play.
Half of Long’s points came in the opening quarter of the game at which point Muscatine (3-2, 2-1 MAC) held a 13-2 lead.
But Clinton (0-5, 0-2 MAC) wasn’t going to go away easily.
The River Queens outscored the Muskies by four in the third quarter to cut the lead to 12 entering the fourth.
Muscatine only managed four points in the closing frame, but by then they were firmly in ball control mode, running deliberate offensive plays multiple times around the key to run time off the clock.
“I liked the way we controlled the tempo,” Orvis said. “I really liked our defense early — that’s going to be a key for us — but we’re still experiencing some inconsistencies on offense. I’d like to get ironed out and find some balance.”
The Muskies showed some nice flashes of an inside-out game with Long on the perimeter and juniors Madi Petersen as well as Avarie Eagle down low. Petersen was the Muskies’ second-leading scorer with six and Eagle had two, but their size alone puts some pressure on the defense.
“We saw both man and zone (defenses) tonight,” Orvis said. “We really want our kids, inside and out, to shoot confidently and continue to attack the paint ... we do that in stretches but we’ll continue to emphasize balance on offense.”
Junior Molly Shannon led the River Queens with 14 in the losing effort.
You have free articles remaining.
“I liked that we came in on the road and took care of business,” said Orvis, “(but) we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”
Girls
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Lone Tree 36: Kylee Sanders scored a game-high 25 points to lead L-M to its fifth straight win to open the season.
The Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Lone Tree 18-11 in the final quarter to seal the win.
Hailey Sanders added eight points and McKenna Hohenadel scored seven for L-M, which travels to Mediapolis next Tuesday.
Wilton 49, Durant 43: Wilton jumped out to a big early lead, withstood a Durant rally, then held on for the girls basketball victory Tuesday in Wilton.
Wapello 48, Columbus 9: The Arrows led 27-0 at the half on the way to the dominating victory.
Eryka Dickey led the way with 24 points for Wapello (3-1).
Boys
Durant 58, Wilton 39: The Wildcats outscored the Beavers 28-14 in the second half to move to 2-1 on the season.
Wilton dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
Wapello 69, Columbus 39: Maddox Griffin scored 17 points and Aiden Housman added 15 as the Indians (1-2) earned their first win of the season.
Wapello led 30-18 at the half and opened the game up in the second half. The Indians made six 3-pointers in the game.
Lone Tree 65, Louisa-Muscatine 26: Jared Woerly hit three 3-pointers in the losing effort for L-M (0-4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.