MARION — The Muscatine High School boys' swimming team tied for fourth place Saturday at the district meet held at Linn-Mar High School.

Cedar Rapids Washington edged Linn-Mar for the top spot, 440-434. Cedar Rapids Kennedy finished third with 218 points, followed by Muscatine and Ottumwa with 207 each.

Muscatine junior Dakota Dahlke and sophomore Colin Millage each qualified for this weekend's state meet in Iowa City in two individual events.

Dahlke was district runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:00.96) and 100 butterfly (52.84). Dahlke's 200 IM time was 21st best across the state Saturday, and his 100 fly time was 13th.

Millage secured a spot at state with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:49.42) and a fourth-place swim in the 100 backstroke (55.69). Millage is seeded 23rd in the backstroke and 29th in the freestyle among the 32 qualifiers in each individual event.

The Muskies placed fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:33.05. The state cutoff was 1:32.69. In the 400 free relay, Muscatine took fifth in 3:27.67, with the state cutoff at 3:25.91.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at the University of Iowa's Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.