Prep volleyball: Massner wins SEISC North player of the year, Greiner top coach

The Wapello Arrows swept the individual awards in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.

Senior outside hitter Lindsy Massner won the North's player of the year award while Wapello head coach Kenna Greiner was awarded coach of the year distinction.

The Arrows won the North Division, going undefeated in conference play (8-0) and 26-11 overall.

Massner led the team in kills (256), attempts (661), kill efficiency (.284), successful serves (285), serve attempts (366) and aces (60).

In kills, kill efficiency and serve attempts, Massner led the conference while ranking second in kill attempts and aces.

Teammate Serah Shafer, a senior, joined Massner on the first team SEISC North.

Shafer pitched in 327 assists, 70 kills 175 digs and 42 aces for the Arrows.

Louisa-Muscatine also had a pair named to the first team in setter McKenna Hohenadel and Kaylee Corbin, both seniors. Columbus Community junior Victoria Howell was also a first team selection.