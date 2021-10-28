Prep volleyball: Massner wins SEISC North player of the year, Greiner top coach

The Wapello Arrows swept the individual awards in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.
Senior outside hitter Lindsy Massner won the North's player of the year award while Wapello head coach Kenna Greiner was awarded coach of the year distinction.
The Arrows won the North Division, going undefeated in conference play (8-0) and 26-11 overall.
Massner led the team in kills (256), attempts (661), kill efficiency (.284), successful serves (285), serve attempts (366) and aces (60).
In kills, kill efficiency and serve attempts, Massner led the conference while ranking second in kill attempts and aces.
Teammate Serah Shafer, a senior, joined Massner on the first team SEISC North.
Shafer pitched in 327 assists, 70 kills 175 digs and 42 aces for the Arrows.
Louisa-Muscatine also had a pair named to the first team in setter McKenna Hohenadel and Kaylee Corbin, both seniors. Columbus Community junior Victoria Howell was also a first team selection.
Corbin accumulated the third-most blocks within the conference with 42 on the season, her 36 solo blocks led the conference. Shafer ranked fourth in assists with 327, whlle Hohenadel was right behind with 321 for L-M.
Howell led the Wildcats with 176 kills while adding 148 digs and 20 aces.
Wapello sophomore Emily Hemphill, senior Patricia Hank, junior Olyvia Malone and senior Morgan Richenberger made the second team, as did Columbus' Lily Coil, a freshman.
Sera Vela and Isabelle Lugunas were honorable mentions for Columbus while McKenzie Kisell and Brynn Jeamby were Falcons honrable mentions, as were Quinn Veach and Liv Fuller for Wapello.
Louisa-Muscatine finished with a season record of 5-15 while Columbus went 4-21. Wapello lost to Winfield-Mount Union in a five-set regional quarterfinal. The Arrows and W-MU played four times this season, each side winning two.
All-Southeast Iowa Super Conference - North Division
First team
Hitter -- Lindsy Masser (Wapello, senior); Kaylee Corbin (Louisa-Muscatine, senior); Bradie Buffington (Winfield-Mount Union, junior); Hanna Wagenback (Mediapolis, sophomore); Victoria Howell (Columbus Community, junior); Ester Hughes (Hillcrest Academy, senior)
Setter -- Keely Malone (Winfield-Mount-Union, junior); McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine, senior)
Libero -- Keetyn Townsley (Winfield-Mount Union, junior); Mackinzie Hora (Highland, junior)
Defensive specialist -- Carlee Sloan (Winfield-Mount Union, senior); Malia Yoder (Hillcrest Academy, freshman)
Utility -- Serah Shafer (Wapello, senior)
Second team
Hitter -- Emily Hemphill (Wapello, sophomore); Patricia Hank (Wapello, senior); Melina Oepping (Winfield-Mount Union, junior); Haley Steffener (Mediapolis, sophomore); Sarah Burton (Highland, sophomore); Lily Coil (Columbus Community, freshman)
Setter -- Morgan Richenberger (Wapello, senior); Kennedy Welliver (Mediapolis, junior); Norah Yoder (Hillcrest Academy, senior)
Libero -- Alyssa Knock (Lone Tree, senior)
Defensive specialist -- Cami Whitaker (Mediapolis, senior)
Utility -- Olyvia Malone (Wapello, junior)
Honorable mention
Columbus Community (Sera Vela, junior; Isabelle Lagunas, junior); Highland (Jalynn Brown, senior; Carsen Mellinger, senior); Hillcrest Academy (Kylee Statler, freshman; Evelyn Gerber, senior); Lone Tree (Riley Krueger, junior; Ellen Carow, senior); Lousa-Muscatine (McKenzie Kissell, junior; Brynn Jeamby, senior); Mediapolis (Brianna Birkenstock, senior; Lexie Arnold, junior); Pekin (Alex Parsons, sophomore; Claire Roth, junior); Wapello (Quinn Veach, junior; Liv Fuller, junior); Winfield-Mount Union (Morgan Grelk, senior)