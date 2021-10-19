Prep volleyball notebook: Durant eliminates Columbus; West Liberty cruises to win

DURANT — With a five-set win in the first round of the Class 2A Region 8 first round, Durant knocked out Columbus and set up a rematch with a familiar River Valley Conference foe in second-ranked Wilton.

It wasn’t pretty at times for Durant, but the team survived on its home court, beating Columbus in five sets (25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-3).

A big bright spot for Durant was the serving of senior Peyton Buesing, who went for 11 aces, as Durant (11-24) posted 25 as a team. Shannon Head added a half-dozen as the duo also shared setting duties, combining for 44 (22 each).

Buesing also went for 13 kills, but it was sophomore Isabelle DeLong who went for the game high in that category with 17 on 28 attempts.

Lily Coil went for half of Columbus’ 14 aces as the road team tried to keep pace but fell short. Victoria Howell had eight kills and eight digs, both high marks for Columbus (4-21).

Durant and Wilton will play Wednesday night at Wilton High School at 7 p.m. The sides played in late September, and even though it was a sweep for the Beavers, Durant proved resilient, losing the third set by just five after the first two were decided by much wider margins.