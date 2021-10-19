Prep volleyball notebook: Durant eliminates Columbus; West Liberty cruises to win

DURANT — With a five-set win in the first round of the Class 2A Region 8 first round, Durant knocked out Columbus and set up a rematch with a familiar River Valley Conference foe in second-ranked Wilton.
It wasn’t pretty at times for Durant, but the team survived on its home court, beating Columbus in five sets (25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-3).
A big bright spot for Durant was the serving of senior Peyton Buesing, who went for 11 aces, as Durant (11-24) posted 25 as a team. Shannon Head added a half-dozen as the duo also shared setting duties, combining for 44 (22 each).
Buesing also went for 13 kills, but it was sophomore Isabelle DeLong who went for the game high in that category with 17 on 28 attempts.
Lily Coil went for half of Columbus’ 14 aces as the road team tried to keep pace but fell short. Victoria Howell had eight kills and eight digs, both high marks for Columbus (4-21).
Durant and Wilton will play Wednesday night at Wilton High School at 7 p.m. The sides played in late September, and even though it was a sweep for the Beavers, Durant proved resilient, losing the third set by just five after the first two were decided by much wider margins.
Durant had just one win back then, and have since added 10 more as the likes of sophomore Isabelle DeLong and other underclassmen have progressed while seniors Kylie Schult and Ally Happ have recovered from injuries to return.
West Liberty dismantles Washington: Class 3A No. 4 West Liberty, the top seed in Region 6, left little doubt as to which team would advance Monday night when Washington visited West Liberty High School.
The Comets took down the Demons in three sets, only one of which saw Washington finish in double figures (25-7, 25-8, 25-13).
West Liberty (34-4) advances to play Wednesday night at 7 p.m., again at home, this time against Mid-Prairie.
Drake commit Macy Daufeldt crossed another milestone in the match for the Comets, as the senior surpassed the 1,000 career dig mark. She had 10 of the Comets' 33 team kills against the Demons (7-23) as Brooklyn Buysse passed out 20 assists.
Buysse, Daufeldt and Monica Morales combined to turn in seven of West Liberty's 10 aces, as Morales led the team in digs with 19.
Wapello advances in Class 1A: The Wapello Indians are on to the next round in Class 1A by sweeping Morningside Academy in three sets (25-4, 25-4, 25-4) at Wapello High School.
In the second round, the Arrows will take on Winfield-Mount Union, that match coming Wednesday in Wapello. The Arrows took two of three meeting during the regular season over the Wolves, winning the Southeast Iowa Super Conference affair — WMU's only conference loss — en route to wining the SEISC North crown.
Patricia Hank scored a game-high seven kills while Serah Shafer recorded eight assists for Wapello (26-10). Shafer also had five kills of her own and had five of the Arrows' 19 ace serves.
Lindsy Massner led in aces with a half-dozen. Hemphill and Hank each had three as well.
Paige Johnson had the lone kill for Morningside (1-16), who made the Arrows make just four digs all contest. Two were by Quinn Veach.
River Valley announces all-conference selections: After winning the River Valley Conference's South Division regular season title and winning the conference tournament, the Wilton Beavers were awarded with three players named to the all-River Valley Elite Team as well as three more to the South Division team.
Wilton's Brenda Grunder was also named the South's coach of the year after the Beavers finished the regular season 33-2 and ranked second in Class 2A.
West Liberty also had three selections to the Elite Team and two to the South squad.
Wilton's Ella Caffery, Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer were Elite Team picks, as was Macy Daufeldt, Brooklyn Buysse and Monica Morales for West Liberty. While Buysse and Morales are just juniors, the rest of that group are seniors.
Daufeldt and Drake first and second in the conference in kills. Daufeldt has 509 on the season while Drake has 379. With efficiency marks of .481 (Daufeldt) and .431 (Drake) the two are also tops in efficiency.
Buysse leads the South Division in assists with 831 and Caffery second (768). West Liberty's Morales leads in serve successes (388) and digs with 546, a category Daufeldt also ranks in top five with 281.
Puffer's most prolific category is blocks, where her 54 ranks third-most in the RVC South. She's also fourth in kill efficiency (.428).
Junior Taylor Drayfahl was joined by seniors Mallory Lange and Alexa Garvin on the South team for the Beavers. The Comets got freshman Sophie Buysse and junior Rylee Goodale on.
Durant senior Shannon Head also made the South team.
Peyton Souhrada (Wilton), Mylei Henderson (West Liberty) and Isabelle DeLong (Durant) were honorable mentions.