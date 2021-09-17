Prep volleyball notebook: Durant flashes potential in four-set loss

DURANT, Iowa — Inexperience, injury and a back-loaded schedule has really left the Durant volleyball team fighting upstream in 2021. But signs of the Wildcats' potential were on display Thursday night at Durant High School.
Durant, a representative of the South division of the River Valley Conference, took on Bellevue of the RVC's North and gave the Comets all they could handle through three sets until a lopsided fourth ended it, 25-23, 25-19, 25-27, 25-10.
The Wildcats (1-5) relied on a pair of seniors to handle setting duties in Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing. Head ended with a team-high 17 assists while Buesing had 10 and chipped in eight kills while Head had six.
"A lot of teams have played 10 or more games so far, where we haven't," said Durant co-head coach Shannon Telsrow. "We're heading into the back-loaded part of our schedule, so hopefully we start putting it together by the end of the season."
Durant's stable of underclassmen enjoyed a nice showing as well. That group was led by freshman Katelyn Toft, who had nine kills. Sophomores Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter had three kills apiece, and junior McKenna Rockrow had two.
Still, it wasn't enough, as Bellevue got 20 assists from Kalesia DeShaw and nine kills from Ka'Lynn DeShaw plus four aces, part of a 16-ace effort for the Comets (9-8). Rylee Bevan also contributed four to that number. Alexis McCombie ended with six aces.
Durant's slate picks up this weekend. The Wildcats are a participant in the Marion Invitational at Marion High School on Saturday.
Puffer leads Wilton past Monticello: The Beavers withstood as big a challenge as has come their way this season when the Monticello Panthers forced the first set beyond 25 points, but Wilton came out unscathed, winning 26-24, 25-18, 25-13, in River Valley Conference cross-division play.
Carly Puffer had nearly half of Wilton's 44 team kills, with the senior finishing with 21 on 35 attempts. Ella Caffery notched 33 assists for the Beavers (17-0) in the victory over the Panthers (9-5).
Kelsey Drake and Alexa Garvin shared the game high in digs with 11 apiece. Garvin had six of the team's 10 ace serves. Caffery and Peyton Souhrada each had a pair as well.
Wilton (17-0) will take part in a Saturday tournament at Clinton High School.
Camanche puts up little resistance against West Liberty: The Camanche Storm remain winless on the season, the latest coming defeat coming to the Comets, 25-7, 25-7, 25-9, at West Liberty High School in a match featuring sides from opposite divisions in the River Valley Conference.
West Liberty (16-0) was led by Macy Daufeldt's game-high 11 kills, but there were plenty of opportunities to go around as setter Brooklyn Buysse went for 23 of the team's 32 assists and Daufeldt and Buysse were two of 10 Comets to record a kill. The team finished with 38 against the Storm (0-16).
Daufeldt, along with Sophie Buysee, led the match in digs with 14 and Monica Morales added 13.
West Liberty plays West Branch at home on Tuesday in RVC South play.
Wapello wastes little time beating Hillcrest Academy: The Arrows moved to 14-7 on the season after getting a straight-set win over the Hillcrest Academy Ravens at Wapello High School, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8, in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference match.
Morgan Richenberger recorded 19 assists, seven digs and a kill for the Arrows. Serah Shafer chipped in a dozen assists and two kills as well while going for a team-high 15 digs. Emily Hemphill had 14 digs.
Shafer and Lindsy Massner each had an ace serve, of which Wapello had seven as a team against the Ravens (4-15, 2-3 SEISC North).
The Arrows, who are 4-0 in conference matches, play in the Holy Trinity tournament on Monday.
Mediapolis sweeps L-M: It took just three sets for the Mediapolis Bulldogs to hand Louisa-Muscatine its sixth loss of the season, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16, in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.
Mediapolis' Jaydon Wirt had 21 assists and Hanna Wagenbach was 7 of 15 on kill attempts. Wagenbach led the team in kills and digs with eight.