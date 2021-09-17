Prep volleyball notebook: Durant flashes potential in four-set loss

DURANT, Iowa — Inexperience, injury and a back-loaded schedule has really left the Durant volleyball team fighting upstream in 2021. But signs of the Wildcats' potential were on display Thursday night at Durant High School.

Durant, a representative of the South division of the River Valley Conference, took on Bellevue of the RVC's North and gave the Comets all they could handle through three sets until a lopsided fourth ended it, 25-23, 25-19, 25-27, 25-10.

The Wildcats (1-5) relied on a pair of seniors to handle setting duties in Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing. Head ended with a team-high 17 assists while Buesing had 10 and chipped in eight kills while Head had six.

"A lot of teams have played 10 or more games so far, where we haven't," said Durant co-head coach Shannon Telsrow. "We're heading into the back-loaded part of our schedule, so hopefully we start putting it together by the end of the season."

Durant's stable of underclassmen enjoyed a nice showing as well. That group was led by freshman Katelyn Toft, who had nine kills. Sophomores Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter had three kills apiece, and junior McKenna Rockrow had two.