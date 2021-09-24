Prep volleyball notebook: Durant shows potential despite loss to Wilton

DURANT — Though it came in a loss, the Durant volleyball team displayed some resiliency in giving Class 2A second-ranked Wilton all it could handle during the third set of Thursday night's River Valley Conference contest.
Going up against a Beavers team seeking its third straight trip to the 2A state tournament, the Wildcats recovered from two lopsided sets to begin the match to almost take the third before ultimately falling to Wilton (25-7, 25-9, 25-20).
The relatively inexperienced Wildcats (1-11, 0-5 RVC South) proved feisty in the third set by scoring its first three points, but Wilton (21-1, 5-0 RVC South) came roaring back to secure the win.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake was the only player to reach double-digit kills for the game. She ended with 10, but reached that number efficiently, as the senior did so on just 14 attempts. Drake also had a game-high seven digs.
Seniors Alexa Garvin and Carly Puffer combined for 11 more kills as Ella Caffery dished out 27 assists.
Drake and Caffery each had three aces for the Beavers, who finished with 11 as a team.
Kylie Schult, a senior who had missed much of the season until recently, led the Wildcats in kills with four while classmates Peyton Buesing and Shannon Head combined for 11 assists.
Head recorded half of the Wildcats' four ace serves and sophomore Kennedy Jehle led the team in digs with five.
Durant will play in a Saturday tournament at North Cedar High School starting at 9 a.m. while Wilton will take on 2A No. 12 West Branch at home on Tuesday for its senior night.
West Liberty continues to cruise along: As impressive a showing as it was for the West Liberty offense in Thursday's road River Valley Conference win over Iowa City Regina, the Comet defense showed its worth as well.
The Comets won in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-14) as setter Brooklyn Buysse had 28 assists and Macy Daufeldt 19 kills on 30 attempts.
Defensively, libero Monica Morales led the Comets in digs with 15, but Sophie Buysse and Daufeldt each reached double digits as well in the category.
Daufeldt also led the Comets in ace serves with three, as Morales, Sophie Buysse and Rylee Goodale each added two more as West Liberty went for 10 as a team.
Regina got 10 kills from Lily Simpson and 11 assists from Peyton Naeve while being led in digs by Hope Simpson (10).
West Liberty's next match comes on Tuesday at Durant.
Wapello most successful team at SEISC competition: Of the three area teams to compete in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball tournament on Thursday, only the Wapello Arrows were able to escape with a win.
Wapello not only scored one victory, but went 3-1 in four matches, to advance to the second round of SEISC tournament play. That will take place Saturday at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.
The Arrows scored straight-set wins over Hillcrest Academy, Danville and Lone Tree, but fell in two sets to Holy Trinity.
Columbus and Louisa-Muscatine will not be moving on in the conference tournament.
The Wildcats took losses to Central Lee, Highland and New London, all going just the two-set minimum.
L-M met the same fate, with defeats to Winfield-Mount Union and West Burlington.