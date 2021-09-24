Prep volleyball notebook: Durant shows potential despite loss to Wilton

Head recorded half of the Wildcats' four ace serves and sophomore Kennedy Jehle led the team in digs with five.

Durant will play in a Saturday tournament at North Cedar High School starting at 9 a.m. while Wilton will take on 2A No. 12 West Branch at home on Tuesday for its senior night.

West Liberty continues to cruise along: As impressive a showing as it was for the West Liberty offense in Thursday's road River Valley Conference win over Iowa City Regina, the Comet defense showed its worth as well.

The Comets won in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-14) as setter Brooklyn Buysse had 28 assists and Macy Daufeldt 19 kills on 30 attempts.

Defensively, libero Monica Morales led the Comets in digs with 15, but Sophie Buysse and Daufeldt each reached double digits as well in the category.

Daufeldt also led the Comets in ace serves with three, as Morales, Sophie Buysse and Rylee Goodale each added two more as West Liberty went for 10 as a team.

Regina got 10 kills from Lily Simpson and 11 assists from Peyton Naeve while being led in digs by Hope Simpson (10).

West Liberty's next match comes on Tuesday at Durant.