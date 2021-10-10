Prep volleyball notebook: West Liberty takes 2nd at CR Jefferson Invite

West Liberty runner-up at CJ Jefferson tournament: The Class 3A No. 7 West Liberty volleyball team navigated itself through a packed field at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School Saturday to take second place.
Before falling to Class 2A second-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the championship match, West Liberty beat host Jefferson, Class 3A No. 6 Mount Vernon, 4A No. 5 Marion and 1A top-ranked Burlington-Notre Dame.
West Liberty (28-3) will host a section of the River Valley Conference Tournament on Tuesday as postseason play begins.
Wilton goes 4-1 at CR Prairie, falls to top-ranked WD: Though the Class 2A second-ranked Wilton Beavers took 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque the distance, the Bobcats prevailed (26-28, 21-19, 15-9).
However, scored straight-set wins over 5A No. 9 Johnston, Southeast Polk, West Branch and 5A No. 11 Cedar Rapids Prairie in the process.
Wilton (28-2) is a host site for the River Valley Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Durant finishes 2-1 in home quad: The Wildcats got two wins on their home court on Saturday in tournament play Saturday.
Durant beat Davenport West (21-12, 21-15) and Fort Madison (21-15, 21-11) in two sets each before falling to Maquoketa in three (19-25, 25-18, 15-9).
The Wildcats (8-21) were led by a different player in assists in each contest. Isabelle DeLong, Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing each took turns as Durant distributor.
Durant play in the River Valley Tournament on Tuesday at West Liberty High School.
Muscatine goes 2-3 at Bettendorf Invitational: The Muskies scored a pair of victories over five matches Saturday for a fifth place finish at Bettendorf High School in tournament play.
Competition came from both sides of the Mississippi, as Muscatine came up just short in a three-set loss to Rock Island (21-18, 17-21, 15-8). The Rocks finished the tournament 2-3, like Muscatine.
Rock Island Alleman was also a participant, but went 1-3 on the day. Class 5A No. 4 Ankey went 5-0, 5A No. 13 Iowa City High 4-1 and host Bett 3-2.
Muscatine (13-16) hosts Davenport North at MHS on Thursday to conclude Mississippi Athletic Conference play. The Muskies' postseason will start on Oct. 21, when Cedar Rapids Jefferson visits Muscatine in the Class 5A Region x semifinal round.