Prep volleyball notebook: West Liberty takes 2nd at CR Jefferson Invite

The Wildcats (8-21) were led by a different player in assists in each contest. Isabelle DeLong, Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing each took turns as Durant distributor.

Durant play in the River Valley Tournament on Tuesday at West Liberty High School.

Muscatine goes 2-3 at Bettendorf Invitational: The Muskies scored a pair of victories over five matches Saturday for a fifth place finish at Bettendorf High School in tournament play.

Competition came from both sides of the Mississippi, as Muscatine came up just short in a three-set loss to Rock Island (21-18, 17-21, 15-8). The Rocks finished the tournament 2-3, like Muscatine.

Rock Island Alleman was also a participant, but went 1-3 on the day. Class 5A No. 4 Ankey went 5-0, 5A No. 13 Iowa City High 4-1 and host Bett 3-2.

Muscatine (13-16) hosts Davenport North at MHS on Thursday to conclude Mississippi Athletic Conference play. The Muskies' postseason will start on Oct. 21, when Cedar Rapids Jefferson visits Muscatine in the Class 5A Region x semifinal round.

