Prep volleyball notebook: West Liberty, Wilton both open season unscathed

Comets go 5-0 to start 2021 season: West Liberty started off the season with a handful of wins over the weekend in tournament play at Grinnell High School.

It took 10 sets for the Comets to get past Clear Creek-Amana, South Tama, Lynnville-Sully, and Norwalk twice. West Liberty starts the 2021 campaign ranked ninth in Class 3A.

The 4A preseason rankings included both CCA (eighth) and Norwalk (15).

Norwalk was able to reach 17 points once in each match against the Comets, the closest any of the five West Liberty opponents were able to get, as several sets ended with the opposing side still in single digits.

In just the five matches, West Liberty setter Brooklyn Buysse collected an even 100 assists while also chipping in 10 kills, nine digs. The junior also had four ace serves.

Buysse took over setting duties as a sophomore last season and went for 785 helpers for a Comets team that went 26-7 and reached the Class 3A regional final round.

Macy Daufeldt was on the receiving end of most of those Buysse sets. The senior Drake commit had 56 kills on 81 attempts. Freshman Sophie Buysse was second on the Comets, converting 29 kills.