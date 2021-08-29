Prep volleyball notebook: West Liberty, Wilton both open season unscathed

Comets go 5-0 to start 2021 season: West Liberty started off the season with a handful of wins over the weekend in tournament play at Grinnell High School.
It took 10 sets for the Comets to get past Clear Creek-Amana, South Tama, Lynnville-Sully, and Norwalk twice. West Liberty starts the 2021 campaign ranked ninth in Class 3A.
The 4A preseason rankings included both CCA (eighth) and Norwalk (15).
Norwalk was able to reach 17 points once in each match against the Comets, the closest any of the five West Liberty opponents were able to get, as several sets ended with the opposing side still in single digits.
In just the five matches, West Liberty setter Brooklyn Buysse collected an even 100 assists while also chipping in 10 kills, nine digs. The junior also had four ace serves.
Buysse took over setting duties as a sophomore last season and went for 785 helpers for a Comets team that went 26-7 and reached the Class 3A regional final round.
Macy Daufeldt was on the receiving end of most of those Buysse sets. The senior Drake commit had 56 kills on 81 attempts. Freshman Sophie Buysse was second on the Comets, converting 29 kills.
Mylei Henderson also reached double-figure kills with 13.
Junior libero Monica Morales led West Liberty in digs (67) and aces (10). Sophie Buysse, who had eight aces, and Daufeldt each had over 25 digs.
West Liberty is home for River Valley South foe Tipton on Thursday.
Beavers start quest for return to state with four victories: Senior outside hitter Carly Puffer reached the 500 kill mark for her career as the Wilton Beavers went 4-0 to open its season at Easton Valley’s tournament.
The Beavers made short work of Bellevue, Edgewood-Colesburg, Marquette Catholic and host Easton Valley by a combined margin of eight sets to zero.
Edgewood-Colesburg was the only Wilton opponent to reach double figures in both sets against a Wilton team that returns virtually the same team that went 33-4 in 2020 and reached the Class 2A state semifinals.
Wilton opens 2021 ranked fourth in 2A.
Senior Kelsey Drake led the Beavers in kills with 22. Puffer finished the weekend with 21, bringing her standing career total to 507.
Along with Ella Caffery, Wilton returns a trio of all-staters from a season ago. Caffey had 60 assists in the four Beaver victories, leaving the senior setter on the cusp of the school assist record, now just six short of Kallie Poor's mark of 2,189.
Wilton notched 25 aces as well, led by junior Taylor Drayfahl and Caffery, each with seven. Peyton Souhrada had five.
River Valley South rival Regina Catholic visits Wilton on Tuesday for the Beavers' next match.
Wapello finishes 1-3 in tournament play: The Arrows found one win in four tries, on the wrong end of matches against West Branch, Regina Catholic and Winfield-Mount Union.
The Arrows (4-4) were able to get a three-set win over Prince of Peace, however.
West Branch served as host of the tournament, but the games were played at Regina due to ongoing construction on facilities in West Branch.
Senior setter Serah Shafer dished out 66 assists to lead the Arrows, while senior Morgan Richerberger had 51. Shafer also had 42 digs and a team-high nine aces.
Senior Patricia Hank had the Wapello team-high in kills with 44. Classmate Linsdsy Massner was right behind, recording 43. Sophomore Emily Hemphill went for 30 while leading the team in digs with 58. Junior Olyvia Malone had 53 and junior Quinn Veach 45.
Eight of Hank's kills came in the win over Prince of Peace.
Up next, Wapello has a triangular set for 5:30 p.m. at Wright Fieldhouse against host school Keota and WACO.